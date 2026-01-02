LIVE TV
Home > World > Russian Flight Attendant Stabbed To Death In Dubai Hotel, Ex-Husband Arrested After Body Found In Pool Of Blood

A Russian flight attendant was stabbed to death in a Dubai hotel; her ex-husband was arrested in Russia following a CCTV-led investigation and international cooperation efforts.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 2, 2026 16:08:40 IST

A 25-year-old Russian flight attendant was found murdered in a luxury hotel room in Dubai under extremely harsh conditions. The hotel staff discovered the victim in her own blood. The horrible incident at the Voco Bonnington Hotel led to the arrest of the victim’s ex-husband, Albert Morgan, who, according to reports, stalked and killed her because he doubted her being faithful.

Victim and Discovery

Anastasia Nikulina, the flight attendant who worked for the Russian airline Pobeda, was probably murdered with scissors, as evidenced by the fact that she had been stabbed at least 15 times in the neck, torso, and limbs. The discovery of her corpse was made between December 17-18, 2025, just hours after the attack. The police were immediately involved through a review of the CCTV footage due to the timing of the discovery.

Suspect’s Background

41-year-old Albert Robertovich Morgan, a self-employed legal consultant from St. Petersburg, who had prior drug convictions, flew 2,700 miles to confront her. They were married for two years at the time, and he was accessing her messages post-separation, suspecting that she worked as an escort during their relationship.

Method of Attack

Morgan reportedly impersonated a guest by stealing a hotel robe and deceiving a maid into opening the door, assisted by an accomplice following her room. Initially, the plan was to humiliate her with green paint and cutting her hair, but the confrontation escalated to the fatal stabbing; he ran away after pouring antiseptic dye on her corpse.

Arrest and Investigation

Dubai police recognized him from the video footage and informed Russian law enforcement; he was arrested when he arrived in St. Petersburg on December 20, 2025, and accused of murder. The case, which involves UAE-Russia cooperation, is going on amid reports of previous domestic disputes that she had withdrawn from when he was remanded until February 18, 2026.

Broader Context

Nikulina had reportedly predicted her fears, fleeing to Dubai for a job interview to escape stalking. The tragedy underscores rising concerns over intimate partner violence in transient hotel settings.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 4:08 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: domestic violence caseDubai crime newsDubai hotel murderex-husband arrestedinternational investigationRussian flight attendant

