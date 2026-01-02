LIVE TV
Is China All Set To Deploy Military In Balochistan? Mir Yar Baloch Warns Of 'Unimaginable Threat' Citing Challenges To 'Bharat's Future'

Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch warned India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar that China could deploy troops in Pakistan’s Balochistan amid rapid CPEC expansion, calling the China-Pakistan alliance a major threat to regional security.

Mir Yar Baloch, in an open letter to S Jaishankar, claimed that China could deploy its military forces in Pakistan’s Balochistan (AI-Generated Image)
Mir Yar Baloch, in an open letter to S Jaishankar, claimed that China could deploy its military forces in Pakistan’s Balochistan (AI-Generated Image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 2, 2026 15:58:10 IST

Is China All Set To Deploy Military In Balochistan? Mir Yar Baloch Warns Of 'Unimaginable Threat' Citing Challenges To 'Bharat's Future'

Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch wrote an open letter to India’s external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, warning that China could send its military into Pakistan’s Balochistan region in the coming months.

Baloch Leader Writes Open Letter To Jaishankar

In the letter, which he posted on X, Baloch said his people see the growing partnership between Islamabad and Beijing as a serious threat.

He described how Balochistan has suffered under Pakistan for decades, citing state violence and human rights abuses that have gone on for nearly eighty years. 

“We’ve endured occupation, terrorism supported by the state, and brutal atrocities for seventy-nine years,” he wrote. “It’s time to end this at the root and finally secure peace and sovereignty for our nation.”

Baloch pointed out that China and Pakistan are pushing ahead with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a major Belt and Road project driven by President Xi Jinping that cuts through Balochistan. 

Mir Yar Baloch Warns of Chinese Troop Deployment

He called the alliance between the two countries “profoundly dangerous” and warned they’re fast-tracking CPEC to its final stages.

He argued that if the world keeps ignoring Balochistan’s defence and freedom fighters, China could soon send troops into the region. “If our forces aren’t supported and keep getting overlooked, it’s only a matter of months before Chinese boots hit Balochistani soil,” he warned.

Baloch said this would be an unimaginable threat, not just for Balochistan, but for India too, since the will of the 60 million Baloch people would be ignored.

China and Pakistan have denied any military agenda with CPEC, insisting it’s purely economic. India has always opposed the project, pointing out that it runs through Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and threatens both sovereignty and security.

Mir Yar Baloch also praised India’s response to terror attacks, mentioning the strikes under Operation Sindoor last year.

Mir Yar applauded the Modi government for going after terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people. 

“We commend these bold actions. They show real courage and a strong commitment to security and justice in the region,” he wrote. 

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 3:58 PM IST
QUICK LINKS