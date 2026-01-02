LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Blinkit nyc mayor arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Blinkit nyc mayor arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Blinkit nyc mayor arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Blinkit nyc mayor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Blinkit nyc mayor arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Blinkit nyc mayor arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Blinkit nyc mayor arunachal pradesh donald trump bangladesh bcci BCB crime news Blinkit nyc mayor
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Did Ukraine Trick Russia Into Paying A $500,000 Kremlin Reward By Faking Anti-Putin Commander Denis Kapustin’s Death? Spy Chief Reveals Shocking Insights

Did Ukraine Trick Russia Into Paying A $500,000 Kremlin Reward By Faking Anti-Putin Commander Denis Kapustin’s Death? Spy Chief Reveals Shocking Insights

Ukraine’s military intelligence staged the fake death of anti-Putin Russian commander Denis Kapustin to foil a Russian assassination plot, tricking Moscow into paying a $500,000 bounty, intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov revealed.

Zelensky and Moscow-born Denis Kapustin (PHOTO: X)
Zelensky and Moscow-born Denis Kapustin (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 2, 2026 15:22:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Ukraine Trick Russia Into Paying A $500,000 Kremlin Reward By Faking Anti-Putin Commander Denis Kapustin’s Death? Spy Chief Reveals Shocking Insights

Ukraine pulled off a wild trick on Thursday, announcing it had faked the death of Denis Kapustin, a big-name Russian commander who switched sides and now fights against Putin.

You Might Be Interested In

The story gets crazier: Russian officials actually shelled out $500,000 as a bounty for an assassination that never happened.

Ukraine fakes anti-Putin commander’s death to trick Russia

On New Year’s Day, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, who runs Ukraine’s military intelligence, showed up in a video sitting right next to Kapustin. Budanov explained that the whole thing was a sting, a way to block a Russian plot to kill Kapustin.

You Might Be Interested In

According to Budanov, Russia’s special services ordered the hit and put up half a million dollars for the job. But Ukraine’s intelligence team turned the tables and saved Kapustin’s life with what Budanov called a “comprehensive special operation.”

Kapustin started the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) back in 2022. He and his group have been some of Ukraine’s boldest fighters, pulling off raids and cross-border attacks in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions.

People know Kapustin as ‘White Rex.’ Russian agencies have been after him for years because he openly opposes Putin and the Russian government.

How did Ukraine fool Russia? 

In the same operation, on December 27, Kapustin was declared dead in a drone strike by his military unit, RDK, against the southern frontier. When the news fell on the ears of the Russian agencies, they gave the group they believed had killed Kapustin a bounty of 500,000 dollars.

However, the bounty was given to the special Timur unit of GUR that planned the trickery.

Budanov claimed that the activity of GUR prevented the Russian plan to poison Kapustin and the Russian spies including the conspirators in the Russian top secret services and the executioners of that scheme.

In the video of GUR, the masked commander of Timur said, under the implementation of this crime our side also had its share of funds since the Russian intelligence agencies allocated it.

According to The Telegraph, Kapustin had established the RDK to topple Putin and bring peace to Russia with the stated goal of ending Putin regime of lies, corruption, as well as lawlessness.

The RDK consists of former members of the Wagner Group, FSB, and even civilian volunteers in Russia.

In Russia, the RDK is recognized by the government as a terrorist group and Kapustin has been convicted twice of treason and terrorism in absentia and sentenced to life imprisonment by the courts (as cited in The Telegraph).

Kapustin was even a fighter in the general Ukrainian war effort, but his involvement in far-right extremism and his past as a football hooligan, not to mention the neo-Nazi beliefs of some of his subordinates, have made it difficult to build relations with Ukrainian authorities. Ukrainian authorities initially claimed that the operation was not authorised when the RDK mounted incursions into Russia in 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘Arunachal Pradesh Is And Always Will Be A Part Of India’: EAM Jaishankar Calls Out China’s Tactics After Arunachal Woman’s Passport Row At Shanghai Airport

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 3:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Denis Kapustinhome-hero-pos-12russiaukraineZelensky

RELATED News

Zohran Mamdani Deletes Posts Directed At Combating Antisemitism? Jews Demand Answers From New York’s First Muslim Mayor

Snow-Covered Mount Etna Erupts: Viral Video Shows Volcano Spewing Lava And Ash- What’s Causing It? All You Need To Know About The Violent Eruption

‘Arunachal Pradesh Is And Always Will Be A Part Of India’: EAM Jaishankar Calls Out China’s Tactics After Arunachal Woman’s Passport Row At Shanghai Airport

After 19 Minutes Viral Video, What Is ‘Sir Sir Please’ MMS Row? Everything You Need To Know

US Ready For War With Iran, Donald Trump Issues Explosive Threat As Protests Turn Bloody, POTUS Vows To Step In If Killings Continue: ‘Locked, Loaded And Ready’

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Glenn Maxwell Left Speechless By Freakish Wicketkeeper Catch At The Gabba, Social Media Reacts

Dharamshala College Horror: 19-Year-Old Dies After Alleged Ragging, Sexual Harassment Claims On Campus; Professor Booked

Mahieka Sharma’s New Year Eve ‘Long-Distance Darshan’ With Hardik Pandya’s Mother Goes Viral; Cricketer Shares More Photos With Girlfriend, Netizens Call Them ‘Best Jodi’

Did Ukraine Trick Russia Into Paying A $500,000 Kremlin Reward By Faking Anti-Putin Commander Denis Kapustin’s Death? Spy Chief Reveals Shocking Insights

Behind the Lens: The Evolution of Bollywood Fashion Through the Decades

India’s IPO Market 2025: ₹1.78 Lakh Crore Raised Amid Strong Mainboard, Declining SME Issues

Understanding ETFs in India: Types, Use Cases, and How ETF Funds Work

‘Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo? For Me, The Winner Is…’: Former Real Madrid Legend Makes A Surprising Pick

Real Or AI? Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Footage Gets Leaked Online Days Ahead Of Its Release, Here’s The Truth Behind It

Will Bangladeshi Player Mustafizur Rahman Not Play For Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR In IPL 2026? BCCI Breaks Silence, ‘Let’s Not Get Into…’

Did Ukraine Trick Russia Into Paying A $500,000 Kremlin Reward By Faking Anti-Putin Commander Denis Kapustin’s Death? Spy Chief Reveals Shocking Insights

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Ukraine Trick Russia Into Paying A $500,000 Kremlin Reward By Faking Anti-Putin Commander Denis Kapustin’s Death? Spy Chief Reveals Shocking Insights

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Ukraine Trick Russia Into Paying A $500,000 Kremlin Reward By Faking Anti-Putin Commander Denis Kapustin’s Death? Spy Chief Reveals Shocking Insights
Did Ukraine Trick Russia Into Paying A $500,000 Kremlin Reward By Faking Anti-Putin Commander Denis Kapustin’s Death? Spy Chief Reveals Shocking Insights
Did Ukraine Trick Russia Into Paying A $500,000 Kremlin Reward By Faking Anti-Putin Commander Denis Kapustin’s Death? Spy Chief Reveals Shocking Insights
Did Ukraine Trick Russia Into Paying A $500,000 Kremlin Reward By Faking Anti-Putin Commander Denis Kapustin’s Death? Spy Chief Reveals Shocking Insights

QUICK LINKS