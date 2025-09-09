LIVE TV
Home > World > Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in BRICS virtual summit, agenda sees member countries cooperate on trade, finance

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 05:45:08 IST

Moscow [Russia], September 9 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin virtually participated in the BRICS virtual summit, which took place under the chairmanship of Brazil, the Russian Embassy in India shared on Monday.

As per the statement by the Embassy, “Cooperation between member countries in trade and economy, finance, investment, and other areas amid the current global economic landscape was on the agenda”.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented PM Modi at the virtual summit.

He underscored in a post on X that India’s message was that BRICS should work towards stabilising the international economy, address the impact of ongoing conflicts on the Global South & proactively support reforming multilateralism.

EAM Jaishankar in his speech highlighted how the world as a collective is seeking a stable and predictable environment for trade and investment.

“At the same time, it is imperative that economic practices are fair, transparent and to everyone’s benefit. When there are multiple disruptions, our objective should be to proof it against such shocks. That means creating more resilient, reliable, redundant and shorter supply chains. Not just that, it is also essential that we democratise manufacturing and production and encourage their growth in different geographies. Progress in that regard will contribute to regional self-sufficiency and relieve anxieties at times of uncertainty”, he said.

Brazil’s President shared the details of the virtual BRICS meeting in a post on X.

He highlighted that the virtual summit saw discussions on the need to advance towards a more “just, balanced, and inclusive international order, one capable of responding more effectively to the demands of the Global South”.

The BRICS members reaffirmed their commitment towards preserving and strengthening multilateralism and reforming international institutions, he noted in his post.

“We will remain committed to actively contributing to peace and to building collective solutions for global challenges”, the Brazilian President wrote on X. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: BrazilbricsindiaLuiz Inacio Lula da Silvarussias. jaishankarvladimir putin

QUICK LINKS