Home > World > Russian vaccine for colon cancer ready to use: Report

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 14:28:09 IST

Moscow [Russia], September 7 (ANI): Russia’s cancer vaccine has successfully completed preclinical trials, demonstrating both safety and high efficacy, Veronika Skvortsova, head of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA), announced at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Tass reported.

“The research spanned several years, with the last three dedicated to mandatory preclinical studies,” Skvortsova stated. “The vaccine is now ready for use; we are awaiting official approval,” Tass quoted.

She emphasised that preclinical results confirmed the vaccine’s safety, even with repeated administration, and its significant effectiveness. Researchers observed reductions in tumour size and slowed tumour progression, ranging from 60% to 80%, depending on the disease characteristics. Additionally, studies indicated increased survival rates attributable to the vaccine.

The initial target for this vaccine will be colorectal cancer. Moreover, promising progress has been made in developing vaccines for glioblastoma and specific types of melanoma, including ocular melanoma, which are currently at advanced stages of development.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum was held in Vladivostok on September 3-6 under the theme “The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity.” The business program featured over 100 thematic sessions, divided into seven tracks. The forum brought together over 8,400 participants from more than 75 countries and territories.

Most people are familiar with vaccines used to prevent infections like measles and chickenpox. They work by training the immune system to recognise and respond to harmful germs. However, some vaccines can be designed to help the immune system identify and target cancer cells. Cancer vaccines are currently available for some prostate and bladder cancers, and more are being researched, as per the American Cancer Society.

Cancer vaccines are substances made in the lab that are used to make the body’s natural defence mechanisms stronger to protect itself. Depending on the type of vaccine, some can be used as a cancer treatment, while others are used for cancer prevention (such as the human papillomavirus, or HPV, vaccine). (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: cancercoloncolorectal-cancerrussiavaccine

