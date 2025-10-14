LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi
LIVE TV
Home > World > Russia's Novatek cuts third-quarter gas output by 2.2% year-on-year

Russia's Novatek cuts third-quarter gas output by 2.2% year-on-year

Russia's Novatek cuts third-quarter gas output by 2.2% year-on-year

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 14, 2025 15:22:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Russia's Novatek cuts third-quarter gas output by 2.2% year-on-year

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) – Russian energy company Novatek reduced natural gas production by 2.2% year-on-year in the third quarter to 2.13 billion cubic metres, the company said on Tuesday. It also said production of oil and gas condensate in the July-to-September quarter edged up 3% to 3.52 million metric tons from the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Joe Bavier)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 3:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Donald Trump Gushes Over Karoline Leavitt, Compares Her Lips To Machine Gun, ‘That Face, Those Lips, Video Emerges

Who Is Subramanyam Vedam? Indian-Origin Man Wrongfully Jailed In US, Freed After 43 Years In Prison

German investor morale rises October, ZEW finds

Gaza Civil War Looming: Hamas Recalls 7,000 Militias, Clashes With Dughmush Clan, Is Israel Activating Its Criminal Assets?

BRIEF-T3 Entertainment To Cancel 4.8 Billion Won Worth Of Own Shares

LATEST NEWS

Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Swollen Face, Trembling Voice, Padyatra Suspended – Devotees Get Emotional After This Viral Video

Another Cop Found Dead In Haryana, Rohtak ASI Dies By ‘Suicide’: Here’s What We Know So Far

CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 1,022 Crore Diwali Bonus For 14 Lakh Workers

What Is Avneet Kaur Doing With Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav? Internet Gets Curious As Duo Spotted In Ujjain- See Pics!

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Viral Labubu Craze, Teases Fans With Mysterious Doll In Car, Watch Now!

Silver ETFs: Silver Prices Rise Rs 33000 In Just One Week, Check City-Wise Rates On October 14

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Sensex Drops 368 Points, Rupee Dips To 88.79

Agravatam Modern Ayurvedic Kitchen ignites a healthy Diwali revolution

From FaceTime To Texting, Justin Trudeau Has Been Pursuing Katy Perry Since Months As Duo’s Yacht Pics Go Viral: Report

‘Aap Log Tension Mat Lo’: Charu Asopa Clarifies Co-Parenting With Rajeev Sen Amid Reunion Buzz

Russia's Novatek cuts third-quarter gas output by 2.2% year-on-year

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Russia's Novatek cuts third-quarter gas output by 2.2% year-on-year

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Russia's Novatek cuts third-quarter gas output by 2.2% year-on-year
Russia's Novatek cuts third-quarter gas output by 2.2% year-on-year
Russia's Novatek cuts third-quarter gas output by 2.2% year-on-year
Russia's Novatek cuts third-quarter gas output by 2.2% year-on-year
QUICK LINKS