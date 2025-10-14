Russia's Novatek cuts third-quarter gas output by 2.2% year-on-year

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) – Russian energy company Novatek reduced natural gas production by 2.2% year-on-year in the third quarter to 2.13 billion cubic metres, the company said on Tuesday. It also said production of oil and gas condensate in the July-to-September quarter edged up 3% to 3.52 million metric tons from the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Joe Bavier)

