Saudi Arabia Condemns Attacks On UAE, Kuwait And Qatar Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

On Monday, Saudi Arabia condemned the attacks on the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, and said it supports the Gulf nations in protecting their security.

The statement by the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attacks “treacherous” and condemned them, saying, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s strongest condemnation of the treacherous attacks targeting the territories and territorial waters of each of the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, and the State of Kuwait, renewing the Kingdom’s support for all measures taken by the fraternal Gulf states to protect their security and stability.”

Qatar also condemned the drone attack on Kuwait, calling it a blatant violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty and a flagrant breach of international law.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses the need to halt unjustified attacks against sisterly countries. The Ministry also affirms the State of Qatar’s full solidarity with the State of Kuwait, and its support for all measures it may take to safeguard its sovereignty and security”, the statement said.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates issued a strong condemnation following the drone incursions targeted at Kuwait on Sunday morning.

In an official communique, the UAE’s Foreign Ministry characterised the incidents as a grave provocation, stating, “These terrorist attacks constitute a violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.”

As per the Times of Israel, the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar all reported likely Iranian attacks on Sunday in their territories.

The diplomatic reactions follow an earlier announcement from the Kuwaiti Defence Ministry, which confirmed that a “number of hostile drones” had been identified infiltrating the nation’s airspace at dawn.

Expanding on the dawn incursion, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence noted the aircraft were “dealt with in accordance with established procedures,” marking the first such breach since the ceasefire between the US and Iran commenced on April 8. Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, confirmed the detection via the social media platform X, affirming that “the armed forces affirm their full readiness to maintain the security of the homeland.”

The violation of Kuwaiti airspace coincides with a sharp escalation of maritime hostilities. The British military reported on Sunday that a vessel was set ablaze off the Qatari coast following a strike by an “unknown projectile”.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre, the assault ignited a “small fire” aboard the bulk carrier. While the blaze was subsequently “extinguished”, the UKMTO specified the strike occurred approximately 23 nautical miles northeast of Doha.

Though no “casualties” were reported amongst the crew, the region has witnessed a surge in friction over the last week. This follows a Friday incident where US forces targeted two Iranian oil tankers, with Washington claiming the vessels were attempting to circumvent a blockade of Iranian ports. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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