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Home > World News > US Warns Of Strikes On Anyone Near Iran’s Uranium Stockpile; Says Tehran Has Been “Militarily Crushed”

US Warns Of Strikes On Anyone Near Iran’s Uranium Stockpile; Says Tehran Has Been “Militarily Crushed”

Donald Trump says the US military could “blow them up” if anyone made any attempt to reach Iran's uranium stockpiles.

Donald Trump says the US military could “blow them up” if anyone made any attempt to reach Iran's uranium stockpiles. Photo: AFP News
Donald Trump says the US military could “blow them up” if anyone made any attempt to reach Iran's uranium stockpiles. Photo: AFP News

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-11 01:49 IST

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US Warns Of Strikes On Anyone Near Iran’s Uranium Stockpile; Says Tehran Has Been “Militarily Crushed”

Donald Trump said the US is closely watching Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles and warned that any attempt made to reach those sites could face military action.

Speaking in an interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson aired on Sunday, Trump said the US military could “blow them up” if the uranium stockpiles were threatened.

“We’ll get that at some point… We have it surveilled. I did a thing called Space Force, and they are watching that… If anybody got near the place, we will know about it, and we’ll blow them up,” Trump stated.

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Elaborating on the precision of American intelligence, Trump claimed that the Space Force could provide granular details on any individual attempting to infiltrate the facilities. “If somebody walked in, they (Space Force) can tell you his name, address, his badge number,” he said.

Turning to the current military status of the conflict, the US President characterised Iran as a nation already militarily defeated. He argued that the country’s defensive and offensive capabilities have been systematically dismantled.

“They have no navy, no air force, they have no anti-aircraft weaponry, no leaders,” Trump remarked, adding that while Tehran continues to vacillate over potential diplomatic resolutions, its infrastructure is in ruins. He further claimed that were the US to withdraw today, it would take the Islamic Republic “20 years to rebuild.”

When questioned on whether American combat operations in the region have reached a conclusion, the President indicated that Washington is not done yet. Estimating that the US military has probably destroyed 70 per cent of its intended targets, he suggested that a further push may be on the horizon.

“We could go in for two more weeks,” Trump said, describing any future strikes as “final touches.” He maintained that even without further bombardment, the damage already inflicted has set Iran back by two decades.

Reiterating his long-standing opposition to Tehran’s atomic ambitions, Trump insisted that the international community cannot allow the “crazy” regime to acquire nuclear weapons.

He defended his previous decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear deal brokered during the Obama administration, asserting that without his intervention, Iran would have used such a weapon against Israel and the wider Middle East. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: US F-35 Jet Sends Emergency Code 7700 Over Strait Of Hormuz. What Does It Mean?

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Tags: donald trumpIran uranium stockpilesStrikesus military

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US Warns Of Strikes On Anyone Near Iran’s Uranium Stockpile; Says Tehran Has Been “Militarily Crushed”

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US Warns Of Strikes On Anyone Near Iran’s Uranium Stockpile; Says Tehran Has Been “Militarily Crushed”

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US Warns Of Strikes On Anyone Near Iran’s Uranium Stockpile; Says Tehran Has Been “Militarily Crushed”
US Warns Of Strikes On Anyone Near Iran’s Uranium Stockpile; Says Tehran Has Been “Militarily Crushed”
US Warns Of Strikes On Anyone Near Iran’s Uranium Stockpile; Says Tehran Has Been “Militarily Crushed”
US Warns Of Strikes On Anyone Near Iran’s Uranium Stockpile; Says Tehran Has Been “Militarily Crushed”

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