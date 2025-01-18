Sheikh Hasina Claims Conspiracy To Kill Her In Tearful Audio Message

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has shared a tearful and emotional account of narrowly escaping several assassination attempts, accusing her political opponents of orchestrating conspiracies to end her life. In a heartfelt audio message posted on the official Facebook page of her Bangladesh Awami League party, Hasina revealed that she and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, narrowly avoided death by just 20 to 25 minutes during one such plot.

In the audio, Hasina expressed her gratitude to Allah for sparing her life, stating, “Rehana and I survived just 20-25 minutes apart, we escaped death.” She recounted various incidents where conspiracies to kill her had unfolded, including the infamous 2004 grenade attack in Dhaka, which killed 24 people and injured over 500, and another attempt in Kotalipara in 2000, where two large bombs were found intended for a rally she was supposed to attend.

An Emotional Note

Hasina also recalled the political unrest that led to her ousting in August 2024, when mass protests forced her to flee to India, paving the way for an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. “I feel that surviving the killings on August 21, or surviving the huge bomb in Kotalipara… there must be a will of Allah,” she said, emphasizing that her survival was not by chance but rather divine intervention.

In her emotional address, Hasina spoke of the immense suffering she has endured, stating, “Although I am suffering, I am without my country, without my home, everything has been burned.” Despite the pain, she expressed a sense of purpose, suggesting that Allah still has a greater mission for her.

Sheikh Hasina’s survival through these attempts is a testament to her resilience, despite the threats and conspiracies that have plagued her throughout her political career. The former Prime Minister’s message is sure to resonate with her supporters, who have long seen her as a symbol of strength and determination in the face of adversity.

(With ANI Inputs)

