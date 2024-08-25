A Dhaka court on Saturday ordered the remand of several prominent figures from the ousted government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, including her private industry affairs adviser Salman F Rahman, former law minister Anisul Huq, and former social welfare minister Dipu Moni. These individuals, along with two others, are to be interrogated in connection with four separate murder cases.

The decision was handed down by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim, as reported by the Daily Star Newspaper, citing a sub-inspector working within the court. The remand orders come as part of a broader investigation into crimes allegedly committed during the tenure of the Hasina-led government.

Key figures placed in remand

In addition to Rahman, Huq, and Moni, the court also placed former chief whip ASM Feroz and former army officer Major General Ziaul Ahsan on remand in relation to the same murder cases. According to the court’s directives, Salman F Rahman, Anisul Huq, and Ziaul Ahsan are to remain in custody for a fresh 10-day remand period, pertaining to two murder cases lodged at the New Market and Lalbagh police stations. Meanwhile, Dipu Moni has been placed on a four-day remand concerning a case filed at Badda Police Station, and ASM Feroz has been ordered to a seven-day remand in connection with a case registered at Bhatara Police Station.

The charges against these former officials mark a deepening legal crisis following the abrupt resignation and flight of Sheikh Hasina to India on August 5. Her departure came in the wake of massive protests against the controversial quota reform system in Bangladesh, which had sparked widespread unrest across the nation.

Since the establishment of the new interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, on August 8, there has been a concerted effort to hold members of the previous administration accountable. Numerous officials and ministers from the Hasina-led Awami League party have been incarcerated, with ongoing investigations targeting their alleged involvement in various criminal activities.