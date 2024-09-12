Home
SHOCKING! Miss Switzerland Finalist Allegedly Murdered By Husband, Remains ‘Pureed’ In A Blender

SHOCKING! Miss Switzerland Finalist Allegedly Murdered By Husband, Remains ‘Pureed’ In A Blender

A former model who was once a Miss Switzerland finalist was allegedly murdered and had her remains “pureed” in a blender by her husband, according to Swiss authorities. Kristina Joksimovic, 38, was discovered dead in her residence in Binningen, near Basel, in February of this year.

Reports from local news outlet BZ Basel stated that a 41-year-old man named Thomas had his appeal for release from custody rejected by the Federal Court in Lausanne on Wednesday. Thomas had reportedly confessed to killing his wife, with whom he shared two children.

He admitted to the crime during a reconstruction in March, claiming self-defense, alleging that she had attacked him with a knife.

The court ruling indicated that Joksimovic was strangled. According to the autopsy, her body was dismembered using a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears in their laundry room. Parts of her body were then blended and dissolved in chemicals.

Thomas, a Swiss national, was arrested the day after Joksimovic’s body was found. Initially, he claimed to have discovered her dead and, in panic, dismembered her remains, according to BZ Basel. A “third party” reportedly alerted authorities, leading to his arrest, as reported by the German-language outlet Blick.

Joksimovic, who was a finalist in the 2007 Miss Switzerland pageant and previously crowned Miss Northwest Switzerland, later became a catwalk coach and mentored Dominique Rinderknecht for the Miss Universe pageant in 2013.

