Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

South Korea Braces For Deadline Day As Protesters Rally For And Against Yoon’s Arrest Ahead Of Deadline

Thousands of South Koreans braved freezing temperatures and heavy snow in Seoul on Sunday, rallying for and against the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

South Korea Braces For Deadline Day As Protesters Rally For And Against Yoon’s Arrest Ahead Of Deadline

Thousands of South Koreans braved freezing temperatures and heavy snow in Seoul on Sunday, rallying for and against the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. Demonstrators gathered near his official residence as the political crisis escalated, with an arrest warrant for Yoon over alleged insurrection set to expire at midnight on Monday.

Yoon became South Korea’s first sitting president to face arrest following his controversial attempt to declare martial law on December 3, which triggered widespread political chaos. The conservative leader was impeached by parliament and is currently suspended from official duties while the Constitutional Court deliberates on his fate.

Court Rejects Appeal Against Arrest Warrant

On Sunday, the Seoul Western District Court dismissed an appeal by Yoon’s legal team to invalidate the arrest warrant, citing its legality despite claims of constitutional violations. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO), leading the case, has been accused of lacking authority under South Korean law to investigate insurrection allegations.

Yoon’s lawyers argue that the CIO’s actions, including deploying police to execute the warrant, are unconstitutional. “If there is an error in the legality of law enforcement against the incumbent president, it will be a big problem,” said Seok Dong-hyeon, a lawyer advising Yoon. The CIO has yet to respond to these allegations.

Sunday’s protests saw opposing groups clashing over Yoon’s arrest. The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) demanded swift action, with leader Yang Kyung-soo stating, “We must bring down the criminal Yoon Suk Yeol and arrest and detain him as soon as possible.” Meanwhile, Yoon’s supporters rallied with placards reading, “We will fight for President Yoon Suk Yeol” and “Stop the Steal.”

Political Standoff and Security Tensions

On Friday, investigators were blocked from arresting Yoon in a six-hour standoff involving his presidential security service and military troops. The CIO has urged acting President Choi Sang-mok to ensure compliance with the warrant. However, the finance minister’s office declined to comment on the matter.

As South Korea grapples with this unprecedented crisis, the protests underscore a nation deeply divided over the actions and fate of its leader. With tensions running high and the Constitutional Court yet to issue a ruling, the country remains on edge, awaiting the next chapter in this unfolding political drama.

Read More : Bomb Explosion On Bus In Pakistan’s Balochistan Kills 6 And Injures Over 30

Filed under

south korea

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: Did you know the list of stations, Ticket Prices, Other Details? Here It Is

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS: Did you know the list of stations, Ticket Prices, Other Details? Here It...

Watch: US Woman Says Her Life Changed After Marrying An Odia Man

Watch: US Woman Says Her Life Changed After Marrying An Odia Man

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP And BJP Engage In Fiery Poster And Video War Ahead Of Polls

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP And BJP Engage In Fiery Poster And Video War Ahead Of...

Elon Musk Takes A Jibe At Joe Biden For Honouring George Soros With US’ Highest Civilian Award

Elon Musk Takes A Jibe At Joe Biden For Honouring George Soros With US’ Highest...

BJP Leader’s ‘Priyanka’s Cheeks’ Remark Sparks Congress Outrage

BJP Leader’s ‘Priyanka’s Cheeks’ Remark Sparks Congress Outrage

Entertainment

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

Will This Hollywood A-Lister Play Trickshot In Hawkeye Season 2? Everything You Need To Know

Aubrey Plaza And Jeff Baena Full Relationship Timeline As LA Medical Examiner Reveals Death Cause

Aubrey Plaza And Jeff Baena Full Relationship Timeline As LA Medical Examiner Reveals Death Cause

When I Start Going Again I’ll Let You Know, Says Ariana Grande After Clearing The Air On Botox Joke

When I Start Going Again I’ll Let You Know, Says Ariana Grande After Clearing The

Daaku Maharaaj Trailer: What Role Is Bobby Deol Playing As He Gears Up For His Telugu Debut?

Daaku Maharaaj Trailer: What Role Is Bobby Deol Playing As He Gears Up For His

Throwback: When Tom Cruise Returned His Three Golden Globes Trophies, Here’s Why Actor Made This Bold Move

Throwback: When Tom Cruise Returned His Three Golden Globes Trophies, Here’s Why Actor Made This

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox