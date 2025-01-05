South Korea Braces For Deadline Day As Protesters Rally For And Against Yoon’s Arrest Ahead Of Deadline

Thousands of South Koreans braved freezing temperatures and heavy snow in Seoul on Sunday, rallying for and against the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Thousands of South Koreans braved freezing temperatures and heavy snow in Seoul on Sunday, rallying for and against the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. Demonstrators gathered near his official residence as the political crisis escalated, with an arrest warrant for Yoon over alleged insurrection set to expire at midnight on Monday.

Yoon became South Korea’s first sitting president to face arrest following his controversial attempt to declare martial law on December 3, which triggered widespread political chaos. The conservative leader was impeached by parliament and is currently suspended from official duties while the Constitutional Court deliberates on his fate.

Court Rejects Appeal Against Arrest Warrant

On Sunday, the Seoul Western District Court dismissed an appeal by Yoon’s legal team to invalidate the arrest warrant, citing its legality despite claims of constitutional violations. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO), leading the case, has been accused of lacking authority under South Korean law to investigate insurrection allegations.

Yoon’s lawyers argue that the CIO’s actions, including deploying police to execute the warrant, are unconstitutional. “If there is an error in the legality of law enforcement against the incumbent president, it will be a big problem,” said Seok Dong-hyeon, a lawyer advising Yoon. The CIO has yet to respond to these allegations.

Sunday’s protests saw opposing groups clashing over Yoon’s arrest. The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) demanded swift action, with leader Yang Kyung-soo stating, “We must bring down the criminal Yoon Suk Yeol and arrest and detain him as soon as possible.” Meanwhile, Yoon’s supporters rallied with placards reading, “We will fight for President Yoon Suk Yeol” and “Stop the Steal.”

Political Standoff and Security Tensions

On Friday, investigators were blocked from arresting Yoon in a six-hour standoff involving his presidential security service and military troops. The CIO has urged acting President Choi Sang-mok to ensure compliance with the warrant. However, the finance minister’s office declined to comment on the matter.

As South Korea grapples with this unprecedented crisis, the protests underscore a nation deeply divided over the actions and fate of its leader. With tensions running high and the Constitutional Court yet to issue a ruling, the country remains on edge, awaiting the next chapter in this unfolding political drama.

Read More : Bomb Explosion On Bus In Pakistan’s Balochistan Kills 6 And Injures Over 30