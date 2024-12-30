Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
South Korea Orders Safety Probe After Deadly Domestic Airline Crash

South Korea has ordered a nationwide airline safety inspection following the deadly Jeju Air crash that killed 179 people at Muan International Airport.

South Korea has launched an urgent safety inspection of its entire airline operation following the tragic crash of a Jeju Air flight on Sunday, which claimed the lives of 179 people. The Boeing 737-800, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, crashed at Muan International Airport after a failed landing attempt. It skidded off the runway and exploded into a fireball, with only two crew members surviving.

The aircraft, arriving from Bangkok, was attempting to land when pilots declared an emergency after reportedly suffering a bird strike. The plane, however, landed too fast and failed to deploy its landing gear, sliding into a concrete embankment. Officials are investigating potential causes, including the bird strike and possible system failures, while experts question why the plane was traveling at such high speed.

Following the crash, South Korea’s acting President, Choi Sang-mok, ordered an emergency inspection of all 101 Boeing 737-800s in the country. The transport ministry has begun a special inspection of the aircraft, focusing on maintenance records and key components. This move is aimed at ensuring that no other aircraft in South Korea faces similar issues.

Investigators are also examining the role of the localiser antenna at the end of the runway and whether it contributed to the crash. The disaster killed mostly South Koreans, with some Thai nationals among the victims. Families of the victims, including those of the Thai nationals, are still waiting to confirm the identities of their loved ones.

The crash has raised significant concerns about aviation safety in the region, especially as South Korea grapples with the aftermath. Jeju Air’s shares dropped sharply following the tragedy, while Boeing’s stock also took a hit. The airline and aircraft manufacturer now face a thorough investigation led by South Korea’s civil aviation authorities, with assistance from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and Boeing.

