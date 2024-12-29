SpaceX Launches 4 Satellites On Falcon 9 Rocket: What To Know

SpaceX continued its trailblazing streak in space exploration with the successful launch of four "MicroGEO" satellites for Astranis, marking a crucial step in advancing satellite communications. The mission, conducted on December 29, showcased SpaceX’s precision and reliability, even after a last-minute delay earlier in the week.

SpaceX achieved a major milestone by successfully launching four “MicroGEO” communications satellites for Astranis early on December 29. The mission was conducted using a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with liftoff occurring precisely at 12:00 a.m. EST (0500 GMT).

A Weekend of Back-to-Back Launches

This midnight launch followed a previous attempt on December 21, which was aborted at the last second as the rocket’s first-stage engines ignited. Astranis Vice President Christian Keil confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that SpaceX replaced the Falcon 9 rocket boosters for the mission.

The MicroGEO mission, titled “Astranis: From One to Many,” was part of an ambitious weekend schedule for SpaceX, with three launches planned within three days. On December 28, SpaceX successfully launched 22 Starlink internet satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Another launch is planned for December 30, featuring 21 additional Starlink satellites from a different Florida pad.

“Targeting a Falcon 9 launch from all three launch pads in Florida and California over the next three days,” SpaceX wrote in a social media post on December 27.

Purpose and Deployment of MicroGEO Satellites By SpaceX

The four MicroGEO satellites, built by San Francisco-based Astranis, are designed to enhance satellite communication services for various clients. Two of the satellites will provide in-flight connectivity for the Colorado-based firm Anuvu, serving transportation modes like planes and ships. Another satellite, named Agila, will be dedicated to communication services for the Philippines. The fourth satellite, UtilitySat, is a versatile unit intended to serve multiple customers throughout its operational lifetime.

“These are our most advanced satellites yet, with a number of improvements that will generate increased capacity and affordability,” said John Gedmark, CEO of Astranis, in a statement before the launch.

The satellites were deployed approximately 35 minutes after liftoff and are headed for their final geosynchronous orbit, located 22,236 miles (35,786 kilometers) above Earth.

SpaceX’s Stellar 2024 Record

The Falcon 9 rocket used in this mission was a seasoned vehicle, completing its seventh flight. Its prior missions included three Starlink satellite deployments, a NASA CRS-31 cargo resupply mission, and two crewed flights — Crew-8 and Polaris Dawn.

Following its role in Sunday’s launch, the rocket’s first stage successfully returned to Earth, landing on SpaceX’s drone ship, A Shortfall of Gravitas, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, just over eight minutes after liftoff.

Sunday’s launch marked SpaceX’s 133rd mission in 2024, showcasing the company’s rapid cadence of space exploration. It also sets the stage for a final Starlink mission scheduled for early Monday, December 30, further solidifying SpaceX’s dominance in commercial space operations.

Also Read: What Is Norovirus The Winter Vomiting Bug? Here’s How To Protect Against ‘Stomach Flu’