Strait Of Hormuz: Why Is Iran Threatening To Shut Down This Vital Oil Chokepoint?

Iran is seriously evaluating the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRINN, citing Esmail Kosari, a member of the Iranian parliament’s security commission. This development comes amid rising tensions in the region following Iran’s recent military operation against Israeli targets.

The Strait of Hormuz, situated between Iran and Oman, is globally recognized as the most critical passageway for oil shipments. Kosari emphasized Iran’s options for retaliation, stating, “We have many options to retaliate against the enemy, and military responses are only part of our measures.” He added that Iran would make “the best and most decisive decision.”

Strait of Hormuz: The Global Oil Lifeline

The remarks follow Iran’s launch of “True Promise 3,” a large-scale military operation on Friday night that involved the firing of hundreds of ballistic missiles targeting Israel.

The Strait of Hormuz serves as a vital chokepoint, connecting the Arabian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea beyond. It remains the only maritime route to the open ocean for more than one-sixth of the world’s oil production and a third of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade.

Geographically, the Strait lies between Oman and Iran, serving as the maritime gateway for Gulf countries including Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. At its narrowest point, the strait is only 33 kilometers wide, with designated shipping lanes just 3 kilometers wide in either direction.

Why Strait of Hormuz Is a Critical Bottleneck

Nearly 17.2 million barrels of oil pass through the Strait of Hormuz daily, making it a linchpin in global energy supplies. OPEC members—namely Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE, and Kuwait—export the bulk of their crude oil through this route. Additionally, Qatar, the world’s leading LNG exporter, sends most of its natural gas via the strait.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported in June last year that about 2.6 million barrels per day of unused capacity from existing UAE and Saudi pipelines could serve as alternative export routes to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

Past and Present Threats

The United States Fifth Fleet, headquartered in Manama, Bahrain, plays a key role in safeguarding maritime traffic through the strait. However, the region has a long history of conflict. During the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, both nations targeted each other’s oil shipments. In a tragic incident in 1988, the U.S. Navy cruiser Vincennes mistakenly shot down an Iranian passenger plane, killing 290 people. A Japanese oil tanker was also attacked in 2010 by a group linked to al-Qaeda.

Tensions resurfaced in 2012 when Iran threatened to disrupt shipping in response to U.S. and European sanctions aimed at curbing its nuclear ambitions. Despite repeated threats over the years to block the strait, Iran has never acted on them.

Energy and Geopolitical Stakes

Currently, about a fifth of the world’s total oil consumption—around 20 million barrels per day of oil, condensate, and fuel—flows through the Strait of Hormuz. The vast majority of this supply is destined for Asia, making any disruption a global concern.

While the UAE and Saudi Arabia have invested in pipelines to reduce reliance on the strait, the strategic waterway remains indispensable to global energy logistics.

