Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > World > Strait Of Hormuz: Why Is Iran Threatening To Shut Down This Vital Oil Chokepoint?

Strait Of Hormuz: Why Is Iran Threatening To Shut Down This Vital Oil Chokepoint?

Iran is seriously considering shutting down the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route, in response to escalating conflict with Israel. The warning comes days after Tehran launched a large-scale missile attack on Israeli targets under its “True Promise 3” operation.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 18:59:39 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Iran is seriously evaluating the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRINN, citing Esmail Kosari, a member of the Iranian parliament’s security commission. This development comes amid rising tensions in the region following Iran’s recent military operation against Israeli targets.

The Strait of Hormuz, situated between Iran and Oman, is globally recognized as the most critical passageway for oil shipments. Kosari emphasized Iran’s options for retaliation, stating, “We have many options to retaliate against the enemy, and military responses are only part of our measures.” He added that Iran would make “the best and most decisive decision.”

Strait of Hormuz: The Global Oil Lifeline

The remarks follow Iran’s launch of “True Promise 3,” a large-scale military operation on Friday night that involved the firing of hundreds of ballistic missiles targeting Israel.

The Strait of Hormuz serves as a vital chokepoint, connecting the Arabian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea beyond. It remains the only maritime route to the open ocean for more than one-sixth of the world’s oil production and a third of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade.

Geographically, the Strait lies between Oman and Iran, serving as the maritime gateway for Gulf countries including Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. At its narrowest point, the strait is only 33 kilometers wide, with designated shipping lanes just 3 kilometers wide in either direction.

Why Strait of Hormuz Is a Critical Bottleneck

Nearly 17.2 million barrels of oil pass through the Strait of Hormuz daily, making it a linchpin in global energy supplies. OPEC members—namely Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE, and Kuwait—export the bulk of their crude oil through this route. Additionally, Qatar, the world’s leading LNG exporter, sends most of its natural gas via the strait.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported in June last year that about 2.6 million barrels per day of unused capacity from existing UAE and Saudi pipelines could serve as alternative export routes to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: ‘Tehran Will Burn’: Israel Warns as Iran Threatens to Strike US, UK, France — Claims 20 Kids Killed in Israeli Raid

Past and Present Threats

The United States Fifth Fleet, headquartered in Manama, Bahrain, plays a key role in safeguarding maritime traffic through the strait. However, the region has a long history of conflict. During the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, both nations targeted each other’s oil shipments. In a tragic incident in 1988, the U.S. Navy cruiser Vincennes mistakenly shot down an Iranian passenger plane, killing 290 people. A Japanese oil tanker was also attacked in 2010 by a group linked to al-Qaeda.

Tensions resurfaced in 2012 when Iran threatened to disrupt shipping in response to U.S. and European sanctions aimed at curbing its nuclear ambitions. Despite repeated threats over the years to block the strait, Iran has never acted on them.

Energy and Geopolitical Stakes

Currently, about a fifth of the world’s total oil consumption—around 20 million barrels per day of oil, condensate, and fuel—flows through the Strait of Hormuz. The vast majority of this supply is destined for Asia, making any disruption a global concern.

While the UAE and Saudi Arabia have invested in pipelines to reduce reliance on the strait, the strategic waterway remains indispensable to global energy logistics. 

Also Read: Does Iran Have Nuclear Weapons? Everything You Need To Know

Tags: iranisraelstrait of hormuz
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump: ‘We Know Exactly Where Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Hiding’, Warns Iran To Surrender Unconditionally
Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?