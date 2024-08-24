Stranded For Weeks: 600+ Asian Migrants, Including Indians, Face Harsh Conditions At Brazil’s Airport

Sao Paulo International Airport in Brazil has become a makeshift refuge for over 666 Asian migrants, including individuals from India, Nepal, and Vietnam. The migrants, who arrived without proper visas, find themselves in a grim situation, confined to a restricted area of the airport under harsh conditions.

Reports from Reuters indicate that these migrants, lacking access to basic necessities, are enduring severe hardships. They are being forced to sleep on the floor without adequate food, water, or blankets. The dire conditions have taken a toll on their health, with a recent report confirming the death of a Ghanaian migrant under unclear circumstances.

The Public Defender’s Office in Brazil has raised alarms about the humanitarian crisis unfolding at the airport. Officials are calling on the government to adhere to Brazil’s humanitarian obligations, which mandate the acceptance of refugees rather than returning them to their countries of origin.

Adding to the tension, Brazil is set to introduce new entry restrictions starting Monday, targeting Asian migrants. These measures are aimed at curbing the practice of using Brazil as a transit point for those seeking to migrate to North America. The new regulations will specifically affect those arriving at Sao Paulo’s airport but will not alter Brazil’s broader asylum policies.

Jean Uema, head of Brazil’s refugee committee, confirmed that while the new rules will impact arrivals at Sao Paulo airport, the country’s overall stance on asylum seekers remains unchanged. It remains uncertain whether the new restrictions will affect the migrants already stranded at the airport or only future arrivals.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

