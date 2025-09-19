LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > Taiwan denounces Chinese defence minister's remarks, reasserts sovereignty and democracy

Taiwan denounces Chinese defence minister's remarks, reasserts sovereignty and democracy

Taiwan denounces Chinese defence minister's remarks, reasserts sovereignty and democracy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 16:30:08 IST

Taipei [Taiwan] September 19 (ANI) Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has firmly rejected recent remarks by Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun, who at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum implied that Taiwan is part of China. The ministry condemned Dong’s claims as falsehoods that distort historical facts, expose Beijing’s authoritarian character, and rely on threats of military coercion, as reported by Taiwan News.

According to Taiwan News, the ministry stated that after World War II, the Treaty of San Francisco became the guiding international framework, superseding earlier wartime declarations such as the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation. Crucially, the treaty never ceded Taiwan to the People’s Republic of China, and Beijing has never governed the island.

Highlighting Taiwan’s democratic path, the ministry recalled the island’s transition to political liberalisation in the 1980s, which paved the way for its first direct presidential election in 1996. Since then, both executive and legislative leaders have been directly chosen by the Taiwanese people. This process, the ministry said, established Taiwan as the sole legitimate government that exercises effective authority at home and represents the island abroad.

The ministry also pointed out that democratic elections have consistently strengthened Taiwan’s political system, civic identity, and the people’s steadfast commitment to freedom and democracy. The ministry highlighted that the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the People’s Republic of China exist as two distinct entities, equal in status, with neither subordinate to the other, as reported by Taiwan News.

In addition, Taiwan officials accused Beijing of engaging in “lawfare,” manipulating international legal and historical narratives to portray Taiwan as an internal issue. Such tactics, they warned, are designed to legitimise aggression, alter the regional status quo, and destabilise peace and security across the Taiwan Strait.

Reaffirming its global role, the ministry said Taiwan will continue to work with democratic partners to maintain stability, counter China’s fallacious narratives, and safeguard prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. The government pledged to remain a responsible member of the international community, committed to protecting sovereignty, democracy, and regional peace, as cited by Taiwan News. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chinachinese-defense-ministerdong-jun-remarkssovereigntytaiwan

RELATED News

Donald Trump Furious At Benjamin Netanyahu, Uses Vulgar Word, Says Israeli PM Is ‘F***ing Me’
Piyush Goyal meets Abu Dhabi's Deputy Ruler, discusses AI, energy security, strategic investment opportunities
Emmanuel Macron Forced To Prove His Wife Is Not A Man: Know Truth Behind Viral Rumours
Donald Trump Blasts London Mayor, A Muslim Of Pakistani Origin, Here’s What He Said
"Things will improve sooner rather than later": NJ Guv Philip Murphy on India-US ties

LATEST NEWS

Mehbooba Mufti urges Amit Shah to view Yasin Malik's case through "humanitarian lens"
Asia Cup 2025: Check Team India’s Super Four Full Schedule
PM Modi immerses in prayer as Harshdeep Kaur performs soulful rendition of 'Ik Onkar'
Sopore Police Conduct Search In UAPA Case Linked To Banned Organisation JKIM
Zubeen Garg Controversies: From Krishna Comment To Hitting A Minor, 5 Times The Assam Singer Sparked Outrage
How To Turn Small Monthly Investments into Big Goals Using an SIP Calculator
Neeraj Chopra Breaks Silence After Rare Non Podium Finish, Sends Message To Sachin Yadav
What is ‘Hug My Younger Self’ Trend? Here Are Best Prompts To Try On Google Gemini Nano Banana
I remember Harmanpreet shmashing our bowlers all over park: India Test skipper Gill
Inside Actor Sanjay Mishra’s New ₹4.75 Crore Sea-Facing Home in Madh Island Near Singer Jubin Nautiyal
Taiwan denounces Chinese defence minister's remarks, reasserts sovereignty and democracy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Taiwan denounces Chinese defence minister's remarks, reasserts sovereignty and democracy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Taiwan denounces Chinese defence minister's remarks, reasserts sovereignty and democracy
Taiwan denounces Chinese defence minister's remarks, reasserts sovereignty and democracy
Taiwan denounces Chinese defence minister's remarks, reasserts sovereignty and democracy
Taiwan denounces Chinese defence minister's remarks, reasserts sovereignty and democracy

QUICK LINKS