Taiwan slams China's military parade as show of intimidation, not goodwill
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 19:02:07 IST

Taipei [Taiwan], September 18 (ANI): Taiwan has sharply criticised China’s recent military parade in Beijing, saying the spectacle of advanced weaponry was an attempt at intimidation rather than a means of building international goodwill, as reported by the Taipei Times.

According to the Taipei Times, speaking at a press conference yesterday, Ministry of National Defence spokesperson Sun Li-fan said, “A massive display of military hardware aimed at neighbouring countries is not an appropriate way to project a positive image,” ahead of the Taipei Aerospace & Defence Technology Exhibition, which begins today at the Nangang Exhibition Centre and will run through Saturday.

The event will showcase some of Taiwan’s most sophisticated defence systems, including the Chiang Kung I surface-to-air missile, capable of intercepting targets at altitudes of up to 70 kilometres. The missile is one of the highlights of the exhibition.

When asked whether it could counter Chinese intercontinental ballistic missiles displayed at Beijing’s military parade, Sun said Taiwan’s defence ministry closely studies Chinese military advancements and assesses their potential threat.

China’s parade, staged on September 3 at Tiananmen Square, marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and featured a wide array of new missile systems and other weapons. Taiwanese officials, however, downplayed its significance. Sun stressed that military parades and real-world capabilities should not be conflated, noting that the two are “completely different things,” as reported by the Taipei Times.

Sun’s insistence that Taiwan is not seeking to engage in an arms race with Beijing. Instead, the exhibition serves to highlight the nation’s progress in defence technology and its readiness to respond to emerging threats.

Lee Shih-chiang, president of the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, said the Chiang Kung missile is only one part of Taiwan’s multi-layered defence system. He explained that Taiwan employs a range of air defence weapons, including lower-cost interceptors designed to neutralise threats at varying altitudes, ensuring comprehensive protection against potential missile attacks.

The exhibition highlights Taiwan’s commitment to strengthening its defence posture, even as Beijing seeks to flex its military muscles on the world stage, as reported by the Taipei Times. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

