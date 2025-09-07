Taiwan's coast guard seizes Chinese fishing boat near restricted waters

Taipei [Taiwan], September 7 (ANI): Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration (CGA) seized a nameless Chinese fishing boat after it crossed into restricted waters off outlying Penghu County on Saturday, as reported by Focus Taiwan, citing the agency.

According to the report by Focus Taiwan citing the agency, the fishing boat refused inspection and tried to flee.

It was detected on Friday about 26 nautical miles northwest of Xiaomen, inside Taiwan’s restricted zone, the CGA’s Kinmen-Matsu-Penghu Branch said in a press release. A patrol boat was dispatched and found the Chinese vessel had its name painted over.

Focus Taiwan said that when ordered to halt, the boat accelerated in an attempt to escape. Citing CGA, it said that the officers pursued, issued radio warnings, and eventually boarded the vessel with reinforcements before escorting it to Magong Harbour.

The boat carried 15 crew members, including a captain surnamed Zhuang, according to the CGA, adding that about one metric ton of fish was dumped overboard during the chase.

As per Focus Taiwan, the case is being investigated under the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.

The CGA noted that patrols have been stepped up since the end of China’s summer fishing moratorium, which has brought more Chinese vessels into the area.

Previously, Focus Taiwan noted that Chinese coast guard intrusions have become more frequent in recent years, especially around Dongsha and Kinmen. The CGA described these incursions as part of China’s broader campaign to destabilise the South China Sea and Indo-Pacific region, undermining international cooperation and trust-building efforts.

To counter such threats, the CGA said it will continue deploying large patrol ships to the Dongsha area to uphold Taiwan’s sovereignty and safeguard maritime rights. The administration also urged democratic allies to stand together in defending peace, freedom, and stability in the Taiwan Strait and broader Indo-Pacific region, Focus Taiwan reported. (ANI)

