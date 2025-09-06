Tamil Nadu CM Stalin interacts with Indian-origin students in London

London [UK], September 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during his visit to the United Kingdom on Saturday, interacted with Indian-origin students and graduates at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), where he spoke about the Dravidian Model, inclusive growth, and youth empowerment.

In a post on X, CM Stalin wrote that after the interaction, he paid homage at the Thiruvalluvar statue by unveiling the restored plaque and later visited the PACT exhibition marking 75 years of India’s Constitution.

“In London, I cherished a dialogue with Indian-origin students & graduates at @SOAS sharing thoughts on the Dravidian Model, inclusive progress & the power of youth to shape India’s future. I then paid homage at the Thiruvalluvar statue & restored plaque, honouring Tamil culture’s timeless wisdom through the immortal words of the Thirukkural. I concluded with the PACT exhibition on 75 years of India’s Constitution, reflecting on its democratic legacy & relevance today,” CM Stalin wrote.

Earlier today, CM Stalin visited the BR Ambedkar House in London, the residence where Babasaheb had stayed while pursuing his studies at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

In a post on X, Stalin said he felt a deep sense of awe to visit the place where Ambedkar “rose through” his knowledge.

“Walking through its rooms, I felt a deep sense of awe. This was where a young man, once suppressed by caste in India, rose through knowledge to command respect in London and later became the chief architect of the Constitution of India,” Stalin said.

He added, “What touched me most was seeing the historic picture of Thanthai Periyar (EV Ramaswamy) and Dr Ambedkar in conversation.

Meanwhile, Stalin released two books on the legacy of social reformer E. V. Ramasamy Periyar and the Self-Respect Movement at the Self-Respect Movement and its Legacies Conference 2025 in Oxford, reiterating his government’s commitment to the Dravidian path. (ANI)

