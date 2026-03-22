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Home > World News > Tamworth NH Wedding Horror: Floor Collapse At The Preserve At Chocorua Triggers Mass Casualty Response

Tamworth NH Wedding Horror: Floor Collapse At The Preserve At Chocorua Triggers Mass Casualty Response

A floor collapsed at The Preserve at Chocorua wedding venue in Tamworth, NH, sending guests into the basement amid heavy debris. Emergency teams rescued multiple people from trapped positions. Authorities declared a mass casualty incident and launched an investigation into the structural failure.

Floor Collapse at The Preserve at Chocorua Wedding Venue Sparks Mass Casualty Response
Floor Collapse at The Preserve at Chocorua Wedding Venue Sparks Mass Casualty Response

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 22, 2026 04:58:06 IST

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Tamworth NH Wedding Horror: Floor Collapse At The Preserve At Chocorua Triggers Mass Casualty Response

A festive event at The Preserve at Chocorua in New Hampshire turned into a chaotic scene when a major floor collapse occurred on Saturday afternoon. The emergency response was activated at 4:45 p.m. when an incident occurred at the Tap House, which is situated at 88 Philbrick Neighborhood Road.

Reports from the early stages of the investigation reveal that a part of the floor collapsed, which caused multiple guests to fall into the basement area. The emergency dispatchers received disturbing reports about people who had become trapped under heavy wooden beams and agricultural equipment that was located in the basement area.

The local authorities declared a mass casualty incident to handle the situation because approximately 145 guests were present on the property at that moment.

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Structural Collapse

The investigators at the historic property started their work to assess structural stability after half of the Tap House floor collapsed into the cellar. Witnesses described a sudden, terrifying shift as the floorboards vanished, leaving those standing on the affected section with no time to react.

Fire commanders on the scene observed that the basement contained “multiple tractors” and vintage equipment, which made rescue efforts more difficult because debris and heavy machinery trapped multiple victims. The wreckage area required specialized extraction teams to stabilize before some attendees could escape while others remained trapped.

Emergency Response Efforts

After the building collapse, the Tamworth Police Department and nearby fire departments started their emergency rescue mission. At least 10 ambulances were summoned to the scene, with commanders stressing the urgency by requesting transport from any available regional department.

The initial estimate of casualties turned out to be excessive because first responders conducted thorough on-site triage procedures together with witness interviews to verify each person’s presence on the guest list.

The state fire marshals are currently investigating the venue to determine the exact cause of the catastrophic structural collapse, which has resulted in the area being closed to the public since Saturday night.

Also Read: US Military Hits Alleged Drug‑Smuggling Vessel In Eastern Pacific, Two Killed, One Survivor, Investigation Underway

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Tags: Tamworth NH floor collapseThe Preserve at Chocoruawedding venue accident

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Tamworth NH Wedding Horror: Floor Collapse At The Preserve At Chocorua Triggers Mass Casualty Response

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Tamworth NH Wedding Horror: Floor Collapse At The Preserve At Chocorua Triggers Mass Casualty Response
Tamworth NH Wedding Horror: Floor Collapse At The Preserve At Chocorua Triggers Mass Casualty Response
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