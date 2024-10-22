The Concept Of ‘Vote By Mail’ In The US, All You Need To Know

As the 2024 Election Day approaches, millions of voters across the U.S. are preparing to cast their ballots, with a significant number opting for early voting—either in person or by mail.

As the 2024 Election Day approaches, millions of voters across the U.S. are preparing to cast their ballots, with a significant number opting for early voting—either in person or by mail. This year, a vast majority of states have implemented expanded voting options, making it easier than ever for citizens to participate in the electoral process before the official Election Day.

Early Voting Kicks Off in Key States

Alabama was the first state to initiate early voting by mail, starting on September 11. Several other states quickly followed suit, with Minnesota, South Dakota, and Virginia opening their early voting on September 20. In accordance with federal laws, military and overseas ballots were dispatched starting September 21, marking 45 days before the November election.

Shift in Voting Access

The landscape of early voting has changed dramatically over the last two decades. In 2000, only about 40% of U.S. voters had access to early voting. Today, thanks to reforms and modernization, 97% of Americans can vote early, whether by visiting a polling station or submitting a mail-in ballot. This expansion is a result of efforts to make voting more accessible and adaptable to people’s schedules.

David Becker, executive director of The Center for Election Innovation and Research, emphasized the significance of this shift, stating, “Nearly all voters in the U.S. now have the ability to vote at their convenience, whether early in person or by mail. This change makes the 2024 election one of the most secure and accessible elections in modern history.”

States Offering Comprehensive Early Voting Options

Forty-seven states, along with Washington, D.C., are offering early voting opportunities for the 2024 election, either in person or by mail. Some states, such as California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington, have gone a step further, automatically sending mail ballots to all registered voters.

Here’s a look at the states that offer early in-person voting and mail-in voting for all eligible voters:

– Alaska

– Arizona

– Arkansas

– California (Automatic ballot mailings)

– Colorado (Automatic ballot mailings)

– District of Columbia (Automatic ballot mailings)

– Delaware

– Florida

– Georgia

– Hawaii (Automatic ballot mailings)

– Idaho

– Illinois

– Iowa

– Kansas

– Maine

– Maryland

– Massachusetts

– Michigan

– Minnesota

– Montana

– Nebraska

– Nevada (Automatic ballot mailings)

– New Jersey

– New Mexico

– New York

– North Carolina

– North Dakota

– Ohio

– Oklahoma

– Oregon (Automatic ballot mailings)

– Pennsylvania

– Rhode Island

– South Dakota

– Utah (Automatic ballot mailings)

– Vermont (Automatic ballot mailings)

– Virginia

– Washington (Automatic ballot mailings)

– Wisconsin

– Wyoming

This widespread access to early voting ensures that more voters can participate without the constraints of a single Election Day. By offering flexibility in how and when citizens can vote, states are working to accommodate busy schedules, long work hours, and other challenges that have historically limited voter participation.

The 2024 election marks another milestone in the ongoing efforts to make voting more convenient and accessible for all Americans. With nearly every state offering some form of early voting, the system is evolving to better meet the needs of a modern electorate, ensuring that the democratic process remains robust and inclusive.

