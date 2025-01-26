Home
Monday, January 27, 2025
The Matt Gaetz Show: After Failed Attorney General Nomination, Is the Ex-Lawmaker Heading to Pro-Donald Trump TV as a Prime Anchor?

Former Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is reportedly set to join One America News Network (OANN) as a prime-time anchor after his failed Attorney General nomination. The move comes as Gaetz transitions from politics to media, with his new show, "The Matt Gaetz Show," teased by the network.

The Matt Gaetz Show: After Failed Attorney General Nomination, Is the Ex-Lawmaker Heading to Pro-Donald Trump TV as a Prime Anchor?

Former Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is reportedly set to join One America News Network (OANN) as a prime-time anchor.


Former Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) is reportedly set to join One America News Network (OANN) as a prime-time anchor, according to a report by CNN. Gaetz, who recently faced a failed nomination for Attorney General, is expected to transition into this new role following his brief, and somewhat controversial, side venture selling personalized videos on Cameo.

OANN Teases “The Matt Gaetz Show”

Although Gaetz has not officially confirmed the news, OANN has published a promotional page on its website for “The Matt Gaetz Show,” indicating the program’s debut as “coming soon.” The description on the network’s site highlights Gaetz’s unique perspective, promising to provide “Washington insider” analysis on major headlines and uncovering stories often ignored by mainstream media. The show is also set to feature prominent political figures and other newsmakers from across the country.

The OANN page states: “Former Congressman Matt Gaetz brings his Washington insider perspective and in-depth analysis to both the major headlines and the stories buried by the mainstream media. The Matt Gaetz Show features leaders in D.C. and newsmakers across the country.”

Matt Gaetz: Attorney General Nomination and Withdrawal

Before securing the OANN gig, Gaetz was briefly nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Justice Department. This move sparked significant controversy across political circles, with many questioning Gaetz’s qualifications for such a role. Florida’s Sun Sentinel newspaper strongly criticized him, calling him a “provocateur who’s good at delivering rhetorical red meat on the MAGA speaking circuit” but not much else.

Amid mounting scrutiny—particularly following allegations of sexual misconduct, which Gaetz has denied—the former congressman withdrew his nomination last month.

Gaetz Reflects on His Future in Politics

Despite withdrawing from the Attorney General race, Gaetz made it clear that he would remain active in political discourse, albeit from a different platform. “I’m still going to be in the fight, but it’s going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress,” he stated, signaling that his role in Washington politics might shift toward media commentary, especially as he continues his association with conservative outlets like Fox News and now OANN.

Filed under

Matt Gaetz

