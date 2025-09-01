This Country Is Set To Ban Petrol Scooters, Reason Is Pollution Crisis, Is Located In India’s Neighbourhood

A Southeast Asian nation is facing air pollution crisis and its name is Vietnam. Notably, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are struggling with this crisis and are covered with thick layers of smog. Reports say residents wake up daily to skies covered in fog and pollution, which has made life difficult for them. Hanoi is the worst hit city. It has become one of the cities with the worst air quality in the world.

The Vietnamese government has decided to ban petrol motorcycles in Hanoi. As per Directive 20, issued by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in July, petrol-powered two-wheelers will no longer be allowed to operate inside Ring Road 1 of the capital from July 1, 2026.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions. While some residents support the move, others strongly oppose it, saying motorcycles are the cheapest and most convenient way to travel. Many families rely on them for daily commuting, and replacing them with costlier alternatives will be difficult.

Experts also believe the ban may create bigger problems if implemented so quickly. They point out that Hanoi’s public transport is underdeveloped, and switching to electric scooters is not realistic because of the lack of charging stations.

Vietnam’s electricity grid is already weak, raising concerns about whether it can handle the additional pressure if large-scale charging infrastructure is built. Experts warn that the sudden change could push the capital’s transport system into chaos.

Another major concern is the impact on low-income residents. Motorcycles are a lifeline for Hanoi’s poorer citizens, and banning them could affect their livelihoods.

Some critics even argue that the government’s decision is less about the environment and more about supporting big business.

They point to Vingroup, the country’s largest conglomerate, and its electric vehicle unit, VinFast, suggesting that the ban could mainly benefit them rather than ordinary people.

