World’s Strongest Passport Rankings Revealed: This Country Is On Top Of List, Know Where India, US Stand

India recently climbed to the 76th spot in the Henley Passport Index 2025. With visa-free access to 58 destinations, this is one of the country’s biggest year-on-year improvements.

The rise shows India’s improving international profile, as more countries recognise it as a reliable partner in areas such as trade, security, technology and global governance. For millions of Indian citizens, this means greater ease in travelling abroad for work, education, tourism and business opportunities.

The boost in India’s passport strength comes at a time when the United States has slipped to 10th position, and has tied with Iceland and Lithuania. This marks the lowest US ranking in two decades. While US citizens are experiencing reduced visa-free mobility, Indians are steadily gaining more global access.

Meanwhile, Singapore tops the Henley Passport Index 2025, offering visa-free entry to 193 destinations. Japan and South Korea follow closely at 190, while European countries including France, Germany, Italy and Spain rank third with access to 189 destinations. Notably, India still has a long way to go.

This upward movement in the passport index not only benefits Indian travellers but also demonstrates India’s evolving role as a trusted and influential global player.

As the US face setbacks, India’s rise shows its expanding relevance and leadership on the world stage.

For Indian citizens, the improved ranking means more freedom to explore opportunities abroad.

