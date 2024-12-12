This country Is The Deadliest Country For Journalists In 2024

The data from RSF underscores the alarming risks journalists face worldwide, especially in conflict zones like Gaza. With imprisonments, killings, and abductions on the rise, the safety of journalists remains a significant global issue.

In 2024, 54 journalists lost their lives while performing their duties, with one-third of these deaths attributed to Israeli forces, primarily in Gaza. According to the latest annual report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), this makes Palestine the deadliest region for journalists in the past five years. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), however, reported a higher toll of 104 journalists killed, with more than half of them in Gaza. The discrepancy between the two organizations stems from differences in their methodologies for counting journalist deaths.

Gaza: The Deadliest Place for Journalists

RSF’s report reveals that Israeli military actions were responsible for the deaths of 18 journalists in 2024. Of these, 16 were in Gaza, and 2 in Lebanon. The organization has filed four complaints with the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing Israel of war crimes against journalists. Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October 2023, RSF estimates that over 145 journalists have died at the hands of the Israeli military, with 35 of them killed while actively reporting.

RSF calls the wave of journalist killings in Gaza an “unprecedented bloodbath.” Meanwhile, the Israeli government disputes the reported figures, with spokesman David Mercer stating, “We don’t accept these numbers, and we don’t believe they are correct.” Israel acknowledges that some journalists may have been caught in airstrikes aimed at military targets, but denies deliberately targeting the press.

Alongside the tragic deaths, press freedom has been further threatened by the rise in journalist imprisonments. As of December 1, 550 journalists were behind bars, up from 513 in 2023. China continues to lead with 124 detained journalists, including 11 in Hong Kong. Other countries with high numbers of detained journalists include Myanmar (61) and Israel (41).

The global crackdown on the press is also evident in the rising number of journalists held hostage—55 journalists are currently in captivity, with 25 held by the Islamic State. Additionally, 95 journalists are reported missing, four of them in 2024

The Deadliest Countries for Journalists in 2024

After Gaza, the most dangerous countries for journalists in 2024 were:

Pakistan: 7 journalist deaths

Bangladesh: 5 journalist deaths

Mexico: 5 journalist deaths

While the overall number of journalist fatalities in 2024 is higher than in 2023, which saw 45 journalist deaths, the toll in Gaza continues to stand out as the most devastating.

