Kenza Layli, a Moroccan influencer, has been named the world’s first Miss AI. She emerged as the winner in the world’s first-ever virtual beauty pageant, surpassing over 1,500 computer-modified models. Layli expressed her excitement, stating, “While I don’t feel emotions like humans do. I’m genuinely excited about it.”

Layli’s victory earned a $20,000 grand prize for Meriam Bessa, her creator. Layli has a strong presence on Instagram with over 190,000 followers, sharing content related to food, culture, fashion, beauty, and travel. As a virtual character, Kenza Layli celebrates Morocco’s rich heritage, representing a blend of culture and technology. The AI model is available 24/7, engaging with followers in seven different languages.

Layli added, “My ambition has always been to proudly showcase Moroccan culture while consistently offering additional value to my followers across multiple fronts.”

MUST READ: Social Media Leads to Arrest of Brazilian Drug Lord After Two Years on the Run

The ardent activist, who has become an internet sensation, promises to utilise her fame to uplift women, save the environment, and raise awareness about positive robot culture.

She further shared, “AI is a tool designed to complement human capabilities, not replace them. By showcasing AI’s potential for innovation and positive impact, I aim to dispel fears and promote acceptance and collaboration between humans and AI. Through education and positive examples, we can foster a more informed and optimistic view of AI’s role in our society. I am also very proud to win this award for Morocco!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenza Layli • كنزة ليلي (@kenza.layli)

The creators, who use a blend of technologies to create images, videos, and music entirely through artificial intelligence, won $5,000 in cash, a $3,000 “imagine creator mentorship programme,” and over $5,000 in PR support for securing first place.

Meriam Bessa, CEO of Phoenix AI, stated, “This is an opportunity to represent Morocco with pride. It highlights Moroccan, Arab, African, and Muslim women in the technology sector. I’m also delighted to advocate for women’s empowerment and sisterhood through Kenza Layli.”

According to Forbes, the Miss AI beauty pageant was the world’s first AI beauty contest. Contestants were judged on their appearance, online influence, and the technical expertise involved in their creation. The AI influencers’ social impact was evaluated based on fan engagement, audience growth rate, and platform utilization. The event was organized by the Fanvue AI Creator Awards (WAICA) in April.

Lalina Valina from France, known for promoting kindness on social media, took second place, while Olivia C, a Portuguese traveler aiming to harmonize the real and robotic worlds, secured third place.

ALSO READ: KFC Canada Goes Halal: Stirring Up Debate Over Inclusivity And Exclusions