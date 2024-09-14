Three Americans Among 37 Sentenced to Death in Congo Coup Attempt

On Friday, a military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced 37 defendants, including three U.S. citizens, to death for their involvement in a failed coup attempt in May. The coup, which briefly saw armed men occupy a presidential office in Kinshasa, ended with the death of the coup's leader, U.S.-based Congolese politician Christian Malanga.

American Defendants Among Those Sentenced

The three Americans convicted include Marcel Malanga, Tyler Thompson, and Benjamin Zalman-Polun. Marcel Malanga and Tyler Thompson, both in their 20s, had connections to the U.S. through high school football and business associations, respectively. Benjamin Zalman-Polun was a business associate of Christian Malanga.

Trial Details and Court Proceedings

The verdict, delivered live on television, marks the conclusion of a trial that began in July. The defendants were found guilty of criminal conspiracy, terrorism, and other charges. The sentences were announced under a tent in the yard of Ndolo military prison on the outskirts of Kinshasa. The defendants, clad in blue and yellow prison uniforms, were present during the sentencing.

Responses and Appeals

In Washington, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed that U.S. embassy staff had been monitoring the proceedings and would continue to follow the case. Miller noted that the legal process in the DRC provides for appeals.

Marcel Malanga’s mother, Brittney Sawyer, and Tyler Thompson’s stepmother, Miranda Thompson, have publicly declared the innocence of their relatives. Sawyer has claimed her son was coerced by his father, while Thompson’s stepmother stated that Tyler was in Congo for a vacation.

International Reactions and Additional Defendants

The trial has drawn international attention, with individuals from Belgium, Canada, and the UK also involved in the case. Notably, Belgian-Congolese citizen Jean-Jacques Wondo’s family had made public appeals for his release, asserting his innocence.

The court’s ruling underscores the severe consequences faced by those involved in the attempted coup, as the Congolese government continues to address the aftermath of the failed insurrection.

