Sunday, September 1, 2024

Three Israelis Dead Due To Shooting Attack At West Bank

As tensions continue to prevail between Israel-Palestine, recently three Israelis have lost their lives on Sunday. 

As tensions continue to prevail between Israel-Palestine, recently three Israelis have lost their lives to shooting attack on Sunday.

According to Israeli officials, their vehicle was shot at near Hebron in the West Bank. As per the military, the shooting occurred at the Idna Tarqumiyah Junction.

Currently, security forces are actively searching for the perpetrators. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the victims were three police officers and emphasized the ongoing struggle against what he described as a “cruel enemy.”

Also Read: Israeli-American Hostage Goldberg Polin Found Dead In Gaza

He also referenced the recent death of six Israeli hostages in Gaza, whose bodies were recovered from a tunnel on Sunday.

Meanwhile, since last Wednesday, hundreds of Israeli troops have been conducting extensive raids across the West Bank, which is aimed at targeting Islamist militants. As a result, it has prompted international calls for restraint.

Must Read: Israeli Soldiers Lay Siege To West Bank’s Jenin

But, finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a member of Israel’s security cabinet, urged for more aggressive measures against Palestinian militants, invoking the deadly Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Tags:

Benjamin Netanyahu gaza Israel-Palestine conflict NewsX West Bank
