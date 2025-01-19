TikTok Officially Shuts Down Its Service Hours Before Trump’s Inauguration- What Happens Now?

As the deadline passed, TikTok ceased operations in the U.S., displaying a message to users explaining the situation: A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S.

TikTok has halted its services in the United States, marking a temporary pause for users of the popular social media app. The suspension follows the enforcement of a law enacted last year that required ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, to divest its ownership of the platform by January 19, 2025. ByteDance, however, refused to comply with the mandate.

Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

What’s Next for TikTok?

TikTok’s attempt to overturn the law by appealing to the Supreme Court proved unsuccessful, with the court upholding the decision to ban the app.

Despite this, President Joe Biden’s administration announced it would defer enforcement of the law, leaving the matter to President-elect Donald Trump, who will assume office on January 20.

In a recent NBC interview, Trump indicated a willingness to collaborate with ByteDance to resolve the situation and suggested a possible 90-day extension to allow further negotiations. “The 90-day extension is something that will most likely happen because it’s appropriate. We have to carefully evaluate this—it’s a significant issue,” Trump stated.

The future of TikTok in the U.S. remains uncertain as discussions continue. More updates are expected as the situation develops.

