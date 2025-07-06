Tropical Storm Chantal Hits South Carolina, Bringing Heavy Rain and Flooding Risks

Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall early Sunday morning, becoming the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season to impact the US, Reuters reported, citing the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Chantal Makes Landfall in South Carolina

The storm system, packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, was moving inland through eastern South Carolina at the time of writing this report.

As of Sunday, Chantal was located about 70 miles west-southwest of Charleston, South Carolina’s largest city, the report said, adding that the storm is expected to curve northward and then northeastward over the next 24 hours.

“Rapid weakening (of the storm) is expected though flash flooding remains a threat,” the hurricane center warned in its latest update.

Flooding and Storm Surge Expected

Though not considered a major threat in terms of wind damage, Chantal poses a significant flooding risk across parts of the Southeast, the report further said.

The storm will initiate several rounds of thunderstorms, forecasters say, with two to four inches of rain expected in areas of the Carolinas and isolated areas likely experiencing a maximum of six inches of rain by Monday.

According to a CNN report published late Saturday, a tropical storm warning was issued for parts of the South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines, with one to two feet of storm surge anticipated in areas exposed to onshore winds.

Beachgoers were also cautioned regarding rough surf and hazardous rip currents, particularly over the July 4th holiday weekend.

Rest of the US Mostly Dry for July 4th Weekend

While the Southeast appeared to be struggling through rain and coastal threats, the remainder of the US was reported to be experiencing mostly tranquil holiday weather.

The Northeast and West were expected to remain dry and sunny, while Texas and the Upper Midwest were keeping a close vigil for severe thunderstorms.

Heavy rain at the beginning of this weekend in Texas resulted in fatal flooding, as rivers swelled and tore through campgrounds and homes.

The Southeast was forecast to dry out by Tuesday.

