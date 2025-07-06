Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods
Home > World > Tropical Storm Chantal Hits South Carolina, Bringing Heavy Rain and Flooding Risks

Tropical Storm Chantal Hits South Carolina, Bringing Heavy Rain and Flooding Risks

Tropical Storm Chantal became the first named storm of the 2025 hurricane season to hit the US, making landfall in South Carolina early Sunday. With winds up to 50 mph and potential for flash flooding, residents are being warned of thunderstorms, rough surf, and localised rainfall of up to six inches.

Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall in South Carolina early Sunday with 50 mph winds, triggering flash flood warnings
Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall in South Carolina early Sunday with 50 mph winds, triggering flash flood warnings and rough beach conditions across the Southeast. (Image courtesy: X/nhc.noaa.gov)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 16:34:43 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall early Sunday morning, becoming the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season to impact the US, Reuters reported, citing the National Hurricane Center (NHC). 

Chantal Makes Landfall in South Carolina

The storm system, packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, was moving inland through eastern South Carolina at the time of writing this report.

As of Sunday, Chantal was located about 70 miles west-southwest of Charleston, South Carolina’s largest city, the report said, adding that the storm is expected to curve northward and then northeastward over the next 24 hours.

“Rapid weakening (of the storm) is expected though flash flooding remains a threat,” the hurricane center warned in its latest update.

Flooding and Storm Surge Expected

Though not considered a major threat in terms of wind damage, Chantal poses a significant flooding risk across parts of the Southeast, the report further said. 

The storm will initiate several rounds of thunderstorms, forecasters say, with two to four inches of rain expected in areas of the Carolinas and isolated areas likely experiencing a maximum of six inches of rain by Monday.

ALSO READ: Central Texas Flooding Claims 50 Lives; Dozens Still Missing as Search Continues

According to a CNN report published late Saturday, a tropical storm warning was issued for parts of the South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines, with one to two feet of storm surge anticipated in areas exposed to onshore winds. 

Beachgoers were also cautioned regarding rough surf and hazardous rip currents, particularly over the July 4th holiday weekend.

Rest of the US Mostly Dry for July 4th Weekend

While the Southeast appeared to be struggling through rain and coastal threats, the remainder of the US was reported to be experiencing mostly tranquil holiday weather. 

The Northeast and West were expected to remain dry and sunny, while Texas and the Upper Midwest were keeping a close vigil for severe thunderstorms. 

Heavy rain at the beginning of this weekend in Texas resulted in fatal flooding, as rivers swelled and tore through campgrounds and homes.

The Southeast was forecast to dry out by Tuesday.

ALSO READ: World News Live Updates

Tags: Chantal landfallSouth CarolinaSouth Carolina weather alertsSouth Carolina weather updateSouth Carolina weather warningsTropical Storm ChantalUS weather news
Advertisement

More News

Fake Birkenstock Factories In India Ordered To Halt Its Operations
SA Vs Zim: South Africa Fight Back, As Wiaan Mulder And David Bedingham Stitch A Partnership
“Have 2 Daughters With Special Needs”: Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies Reasons for Delay in Vacating Official Bungalow
Multiple Killed in Gaza After Israeli Forces Assault Various Locations
Jonathan Trott Praises Shubman Gill’s Historic Century In Edgbaston Test
India vs England 2nd Test: Day 5 Play Delayed Due To Heavy Rain At Edgbaston
Apex Court Administration Seeks Removal of Ex-CJI Chandrachud From Official Bungalow, Writes To Centre
Chelsea Are In Discussion To Sign This ‘Unbelievable’ Arsenal Star Young Star
Stock Markets To Remain Open On July 7, 2025, Despite Muharram Observance
Tropical Storm Chantal Hits South Carolina, Bringing Heavy Rain and Flooding Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?