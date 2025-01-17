Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trump And China’s President Xi Discuss Key Issues Ahead Of Inauguration, China Confirms

The call, confirmed by China’s Foreign Ministry, comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two superpowers, with trade disputes and technological competition looming large.

Trump And China’s President Xi Discuss Key Issues Ahead Of Inauguration, China Confirms

Days before the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call. They addressed critical global and bilateral issues, China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed late Friday.

The conversation, described by Trump as “very good,” focused on trade, the fentanyl crisis, and the popular Chinese-owned app TikTok, among other topics. Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump expressed optimism about the potential for U.S.-China cooperation. “President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!” Trump stated.

This marks a pivotal interaction as Trump prepares to begin his second term on Monday. Relations between the two superpowers are poised to dominate his administration’s agenda, with tensions simmering over trade disputes, technological competition, and the status of Taiwan. While Trump has previously praised his relationship with Xi, he has also threatened a sweeping 60% tariff on all Chinese imports, raising questions about the future trajectory of U.S.-China economic ties.

Chinese state media reported on the call without providing details, while the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that Xi would not attend Trump’s inauguration. Instead, Vice President Han Zheng will represent Beijing at the ceremony in Washington, D.C.

In a December interview, Trump noted ongoing communications with Xi since his reelection in November, reiterating their “very good relationship.” He added that while Taiwan was not discussed, other significant issues were addressed.

Xi extended a message of congratulations to Trump following his reelection, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between the two nations. “The U.S. and China stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation,” Xi stated, expressing hope for improved bilateral relations.

ALSO READ: Trump’s 2025 Inauguration: Celebrities Who Claimed They’d Depart The US In Case Of Trump’s 2025 Win

Filed under

China donald trump

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Election 2025: AAP, BJP, Congress Woo Women Voters With Cash Transfers And Welfare Schemes

Delhi Election 2025: AAP, BJP, Congress Woo Women Voters With Cash Transfers And Welfare Schemes

West Bengal Court Sentences Man to Death for Rape and Murder of Minor Girl

West Bengal Court Sentences Man to Death for Rape and Murder of Minor Girl

Trump’s 2025 Inauguration: Celebrities Who Promised To Leave The US If He Won

Trump’s 2025 Inauguration: Celebrities Who Promised To Leave The US If He Won

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Maha Kumbh 2025: Baba With Grains On His Head And Other Saints Of Faith Go Viral

Maha Kumbh 2025: Baba With Grains On His Head And Other Saints Of Faith Go...

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Allu Arjun Reloads Pushpa 2 With 20 Minutes of New Action – Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Allu Arjun Reloads Pushpa 2 With 20 Minutes of New Action – Fans Can’t Keep

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto Driver Recalls Rushing The Actor To Hospital After Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto Driver Recalls Rushing The Actor To Hospital After Stabbing Incident

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox