Trump And China’s President Xi Discuss Key Issues Ahead Of Inauguration, China Confirms

The call, confirmed by China’s Foreign Ministry, comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two superpowers, with trade disputes and technological competition looming large.

Days before the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call. They addressed critical global and bilateral issues, China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed late Friday.

The conversation, described by Trump as “very good,” focused on trade, the fentanyl crisis, and the popular Chinese-owned app TikTok, among other topics. Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump expressed optimism about the potential for U.S.-China cooperation. “President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!” Trump stated.

This marks a pivotal interaction as Trump prepares to begin his second term on Monday. Relations between the two superpowers are poised to dominate his administration’s agenda, with tensions simmering over trade disputes, technological competition, and the status of Taiwan. While Trump has previously praised his relationship with Xi, he has also threatened a sweeping 60% tariff on all Chinese imports, raising questions about the future trajectory of U.S.-China economic ties.

Chinese state media reported on the call without providing details, while the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that Xi would not attend Trump’s inauguration. Instead, Vice President Han Zheng will represent Beijing at the ceremony in Washington, D.C.

In a December interview, Trump noted ongoing communications with Xi since his reelection in November, reiterating their “very good relationship.” He added that while Taiwan was not discussed, other significant issues were addressed.

Xi extended a message of congratulations to Trump following his reelection, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between the two nations. “The U.S. and China stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation,” Xi stated, expressing hope for improved bilateral relations.

