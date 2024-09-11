Trump and Harris Spar in Fiery First Presidential Debate of 2024

Former President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris engaged in a heated exchange during the first presedential debate

In an intense first presidential debate of the 2024 race, former President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris engaged in a heated exchange that surpassed the original 90-minute time frame. As closing statements were delivered, both candidates reflected on the contentious debate, marked by sharp criticisms and a barrage of accusations.

Trump Pressed on Race Comments

The debate took a contentious turn when Trump was confronted about his controversial remark that Vice President Kamala Harris recently “became Black.” Trump responded, “Whatever she wants to be is OK with me,” dismissing the issue. Harris, in turn, criticized Trump for employing divisive rhetoric on race, accusing him of fueling racial tensions.

Policy Clash on Key Issues

The debate featured a vigorous back-and-forth on several critical issues:

Economy and Abortion: Harris initially addressed economic concerns, highlighting her administration’s efforts to support middle-class families. Trump, however, quickly shifted focus to immigration and promoted conspiracy theories. The discussion on abortion became particularly intense, with Harris condemning the current state of reproductive rights by stating that women are “bleeding out” in parking lots. Trump, when questioned about a potential national abortion ban, sidestepped the issue, drawing sharp criticism.

Immigration and Dictatorships: Trump targeted Harris on her record regarding immigration and criticized her relationships with foreign leaders, claiming that military leaders view her as "a disgrace." Harris countered by branding Trump as "weak" and focusing on his controversial relationships with dictators.

Climate Change and Manufacturing

The debate also touched upon climate change:

Harris’s Stand: Harris criticized Trump for dismissing climate change as a “hoax” and highlighted the Biden-Harris administration’s investments in the clean energy sector. She emphasized the connection between clean energy and manufacturing jobs, underscoring the administration’s efforts to advance both.

Trump's Response: Trump's response to climate change questions was notable for its omission of the topic. Instead, he focused on manufacturing and launched unfounded accusations about corruption within the Biden administration.

Unsubstantiated Claims and Conspiracy Theories

The debate was not without controversy regarding the accuracy of statements: