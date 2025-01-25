Home
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Trump Holds Aggressive Call With Danish PM Over Greenland; Source Describes It As 'A Cold Shower'

U.S. President Donald Trump's ambition to acquire Greenland, the Arctic island nation with a population of 56,000, has been a point of contention since his first term in office.

Trump Holds Aggressive Call With Danish PM Over Greenland; Source Describes It As ‘A Cold Shower’

U.S. President Donald Trump’s ambition to acquire Greenland, the Arctic island nation, has been a point of contention


U.S. President Donald Trump’s ambition to acquire Greenland, the Arctic island nation with a population of 56,000, has been a point of contention since his first term in office. Greenland’s strategic location, positioned between Europe and North America, has made it a focal point in geopolitical discussions.

As Russia and China expand their influence in the Arctic region, the United States is determined to maintain its dominance, with Greenland being a critical element in its strategic plans.

Strategic Importance of Greenland

Greenland’s location is vital for U.S. military operations, serving as a key point in its ballistic missile early-warning system. The Arctic has become an increasingly contested region as global powers, including China and Russia, seek to expand their reach.

National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes explained Trump’s stance, telling Fox News:
“The safety and security of Greenland is important to the United States as China and Russia make significant investments throughout the Arctic region. The President is committed to not only protecting U.S. interests in the Arctic but also working with Greenland to ensure mutual prosperity for both nations.”

Rising Tensions Between the U.S. and Denmark Over Greenland

Reports suggest that Trump’s pursuit of Greenland has caused significant diplomatic friction with Denmark, which oversees Greenland as an autonomous territory. During a heated phone call with Danish officials, Trump reportedly adopted an aggressive tone, leading to what one source described as “a cold shower” for Denmark.

“He was very firm,” a source told the Financial Times. “Before, it was hard to take it seriously. But I do think it is serious and potentially very dangerous.”

The call, described as “fiery” and “horrendous” by officials, has unsettled Danish leaders. A Danish official revealed, “The intent was very clear… The Danes are now in crisis mode.”

Greenland Stands Firm: Not for Sale

Both Denmark and Greenland have firmly resisted Trump’s advances. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated unequivocally that Greenland is not for sale, while Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte B. Egede reinforced the sentiment, emphasizing the autonomy and wishes of Greenland’s people.

Greenland residents have also voiced their concerns. Bilo Chemnitz, a resident of Nuuk, told The Washington Post:
“I don’t trust the guy. I want Greenland to stay like it is.”

Similarly, Ida Abelsen expressed disapproval, stating, “I don’t like the way he talks about Greenland.”

Escalation of U.S. Rhetoric

Despite Denmark’s refusal, Trump has remained persistent, framing Greenland’s acquisition as essential for national security. On Truth Social, he wrote:
“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.”

Reports suggest that Trump has not ruled out the potential use of military force to assert U.S. interests in Greenland. This has raised alarm among Danish officials, despite Frederiksen’s willingness to explore increased cooperation on military bases and resources.

A Diplomatic Strain Over Greenland with Global Implications

Trump’s aggressive stance has put U.S.-Denmark relations under considerable strain. While Washington views Greenland as a vital asset in maintaining Arctic dominance, Copenhagen sees the move as a challenge to its sovereignty.

The situation has brought renewed attention to the Arctic as a geopolitical hotspot, with experts cautioning against escalating tensions. As Trump’s pursuit of Greenland continues, the island nation remains a symbol of global power struggles in the 21st century.

