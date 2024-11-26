Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trump Leaves Little Girl Speechless With THIS Insane Question

During a casual round at his West Palm Beach golf course, Donald Trump shared a playful moment with a young admirer whose striking hairstyle caught his eye. The lighthearted exchange quickly turned into a memorable encounter for the star-struck fan.

Trump Leaves Little Girl Speechless With THIS Insane Question

For Donald Trump, it was a typical interaction, but for a young fan with an eye-catching hairstyle, it was a moment to remember forever.

Trump greets fellow golfers

While driving around Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach earlier this week, former president paused to greet fellow golfers and made a memorable offer to a young admirer.

Dressed in his signature red MAGA cap and a matching red quarter-zip jacket featuring what appears to be the presidential seal, he was captured in a social media clip as he interacted with golfers practicing their swings.

His attention was soon drawn to a young girl wearing a sky-blue polo shirt and blue jeans, her thick, dark-brown curls tied back. Taken by her distinctive look, Trump immediately approached her.

Trump makes a playful proposition

“Oh, I love that girl,” he said.

“I love that hair,” he added, admiring her curls. “I want her hair!”

In true Trump fashion, the former president and businessman then made a playful proposition.

“Can I buy your hair?” he asked with a smile.

“I’ll pay you millions for that,” he joked, referencing his own iconic hairstyle.

Girl comes out to be a Trump spporter

Though the girl’s exact response wasn’t entirely clear, she appeared to mention supporting Trump in the past.

“I… I voted for you,” she seemed to say, visibly starstruck.

He responded enthusiastically, exclaiming, “Wow!”

“I vote for YOU,” he replied, pointing directly at her.

Calling her “beautiful,” he turned to address the gathered crowd with a cheerful “Hello, everybody.”

Then, turning his attention back to his young admirer, he invited her to join him. “Come on, get up here,” he said, clearing the passenger seat of his golf cart to make room.

Girl expresses gratitude

The young fan climbed aboard, smiling as the two posed for photos. Displaying a confident expression despite her age, she first gave a toothless grin before breaking into a full smile, showcasing her bright teeth alongside Trump.

After the photos were taken, Trump gave her an encouraging pat on the back as she hopped off the cart.

“Thank you, Mr. President,” the girl said, prompted to express her gratitude.

Trump then bid farewell to the group, saying, “I’ll see you guys later,” before driving off to continue his round of golf.

Read More: Why Biden Administration Spent $400,000 On 30 Interviews With Transgender People In India?

Filed under

MAGA cap Trump Trump golf Trump International Golf Club
Advertisement

Also Read

Ex-US Telecom Employee Sentenced To Prison For Leaking Sensitive Information To China

Ex-US Telecom Employee Sentenced To Prison For Leaking Sensitive Information To China

Heavy Rainfall ‘Red Alert’ In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, CM Stalin Calls For A ‘High-Level’ Meet

Heavy Rainfall ‘Red Alert’ In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, CM Stalin Calls For A ‘High-Level’...

Winter Joint Pain Alert: Causes, Warning Signs, And Preventive Care

Winter Joint Pain Alert: Causes, Warning Signs, And Preventive Care

Bengaluru Crime: Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death, Stays With Her Decomposing Body For 24 Hours

Bengaluru Crime: Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death, Stays With Her Decomposing Body For 24 Hours

Pakistan: Kidnapping of 10-Year-Old Triggers Protests, Brings Balochistan To A Standstill

Pakistan: Kidnapping of 10-Year-Old Triggers Protests, Brings Balochistan To A Standstill

Entertainment

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long It Is!

Pushpa 2 Wraps Up Shoot: Report Reveals The Movie’s Length – Find Out How Long

Kristen Doute Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Fiancé Luke Broderick After Couple Opted For Opted For Intrauterine Insemination

Kristen Doute Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Fiancé Luke Broderick After Couple Opted For Opted

Akhil Akkineni Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee: Nagarjuna Expresses Joy Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding!

Akhil Akkineni Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee: Nagarjuna Expresses Joy Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding!

Before Getting Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee, Akhil Akkineni Had A Grand Engagement With Shriya Bhupal In 2016- What Happened?

Before Getting Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee, Akhil Akkineni Had A Grand Engagement With Shriya Bhupal

Who Is Mohini Dey? Bassist Calls AR Rahman ‘Just Like a Father,’ Dismisses Link-Up Rumours

Who Is Mohini Dey? Bassist Calls AR Rahman ‘Just Like a Father,’ Dismisses Link-Up Rumours

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox