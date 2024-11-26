Trump Leaves Little Girl Speechless With THIS Insane Question

During a casual round at his West Palm Beach golf course, Donald Trump shared a playful moment with a young admirer whose striking hairstyle caught his eye. The lighthearted exchange quickly turned into a memorable encounter for the star-struck fan.

For Donald Trump, it was a typical interaction, but for a young fan with an eye-catching hairstyle, it was a moment to remember forever.

Trump greets fellow golfers

While driving around Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach earlier this week, former president paused to greet fellow golfers and made a memorable offer to a young admirer.

Dressed in his signature red MAGA cap and a matching red quarter-zip jacket featuring what appears to be the presidential seal, he was captured in a social media clip as he interacted with golfers practicing their swings.

His attention was soon drawn to a young girl wearing a sky-blue polo shirt and blue jeans, her thick, dark-brown curls tied back. Taken by her distinctive look, Trump immediately approached her.

Trump makes a playful proposition

“Oh, I love that girl,” he said.

“I love that hair,” he added, admiring her curls. “I want her hair!”

In true Trump fashion, the former president and businessman then made a playful proposition.

“Can I buy your hair?” he asked with a smile.

“I’ll pay you millions for that,” he joked, referencing his own iconic hairstyle.

Girl comes out to be a Trump spporter

Though the girl’s exact response wasn’t entirely clear, she appeared to mention supporting Trump in the past.

“I… I voted for you,” she seemed to say, visibly starstruck.

He responded enthusiastically, exclaiming, “Wow!”

“I vote for YOU,” he replied, pointing directly at her.

Calling her “beautiful,” he turned to address the gathered crowd with a cheerful “Hello, everybody.”

Then, turning his attention back to his young admirer, he invited her to join him. “Come on, get up here,” he said, clearing the passenger seat of his golf cart to make room.

Girl expresses gratitude

The young fan climbed aboard, smiling as the two posed for photos. Displaying a confident expression despite her age, she first gave a toothless grin before breaking into a full smile, showcasing her bright teeth alongside Trump.

After the photos were taken, Trump gave her an encouraging pat on the back as she hopped off the cart.

“Thank you, Mr. President,” the girl said, prompted to express her gratitude.

Trump then bid farewell to the group, saying, “I’ll see you guys later,” before driving off to continue his round of golf.

