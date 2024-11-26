Why Biden Administration Spent $400,000 On 30 Interviews With Transgender People In India?

The Biden administration has allocated over $389,000 in federal funds to Drexel University researchers conducting a study on transgender mental health in India. The project, which includes interviews and surveys with transgender men in Delhi and Mumbai, aims to inform policies on gender-affirmative healthcare and mental health interventions.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under President Joe Biden allocated over $389,000 to Drexel University researchers to conduct interviews with transgender individuals in India, as per federal records.

Interviews with 30 transgender men across Delhi and Mumbai

From March 2021 to February 2024, HHS provided funding for a project where Drexel researchers conducted “quantitative” interviews with 30 transgender men across Delhi and Mumbai, India’s two largest cities. In addition, the Biden administration funded the distribution of online surveys to 300 transgender men residing in those cities.

The goal of the research project was to guide the development and evaluation of interventions aimed at improving the mental health of this community in India, with broader implications for health and social policies of the community worldwide.

Knowing transgender community in India

The study focused on understanding the prevalence of mental health issues such as anxiety and suicidality within India’s transgender population, while also identifying the factors contributing to these conditions. The researchers used a framework that aimed to “put the gender back into community health,” as outlined in the grant’s description.

The researchers emphasized the need for this study due to the significant socio-legal changes that this community in India is undergoing, which could potentially affect mental health outcomes. One of the policy recommendations from the study’s final report was for the Indian government to allocate public funding for “gender-affirmative healthcare,” which includes hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgeries.

Biden as an advocate for the community

Under President Biden, HHS has positioned itself as an advocate for the this community. In April 2023, the department introduced a rule mandating healthcare providers to offer transgender care, including to minors. This rule has faced criticism from some, who argue that it does not provide enough exemptions for healthcare providers with religious objections to transgender medical interventions.

In 2021, Biden appointed Adm. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, as the assistant secretary for health at HHS and head of the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service. Since her appointment, Levine has advocated for loosening restrictions on surgeries for minors and has supported other policies favored by LGBT activists.

HHS’s focus on transgender issues

HHS’s focus on transgender issues aligns with two key executive orders from President Biden. The first, issued in January 2021, instructed all federal agencies to combat discrimination against transgender individuals, while the second, from June 2022, directed HHS to seek funding opportunities to support the health and mental health needs of LGBTQI+ individuals.

The Biden administration has also approved other grants to assist the LGBT community in India. For example, the U.S. State Department provided funding for the training of pro-transgender activists in India and supported a queer Muslim organization that advocates for LGBTQI+ individuals in South Asia.

