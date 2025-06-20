Trump Publicly Rebukes His Intel Chief Tulsi Gabbard, Says She Is Wrong On Iran’s Nuclear Program

President Donald Trump on Friday hit out at his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, on her views about Iran’s nuclear program.

Tulsi Gabbard is Wrong: Trump

Trump said Gabbard “is wrong” about Iran’s efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon. “Well then, my intelligence community is wrong,” Trump told reporters after he was asked about the US intelligence assessment of Iran’s nuclear program.

Q: Your intelligence community says they have no evidence that Iran is building a nuke TRUMP: Then my intelligence community is wrong. Who said that? Q: You director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard TRUMP: She’s wrong pic.twitter.com/RI9Jzouagh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 20, 2025

Tulsi Gabbard Joined Trump After Defecting From Democratic Party

Gabbard is a former Democrat who defected and joined Trump during last year’s presidential election. In turn she was awarded and selected to run the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI). Observers claim that she was awarded the post for her enmity for the nonpartisan experts and civil servants who Trump derides as the “deep state.”

On Friday, Trump was asked by reporters to comment about current claims about Iran’s nuclear program and compare them with the earlier allegations of Iraq possessing weapons of mass destruction, which led to the invasion of Iraq. Trump answered that he always believed that there were no weapons in Iraq, which is the main difference with Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump Contradicts His Intel chief Tulsi Gabbard

The president arrived in New Jersey, where he will spend the weekend at one of his golf resorts. He was speaking to the reporters while huddling with his aides.

But he then pivoted to claiming that Iran has a “tremendous amount” of nuclear material, which he said could permit the Islamic Republic to produce a working weapon “within a matter of weeks, or certainly within a matter of months.”

The interesting thing about the whole situation is that Trump’s claims about Iran’s nuclear program are in direct contradiction to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. She had earlier testified before Congress during a hearing on worldwide national security threats.

Tulsi Gabbard Iran Testimony Before Congress

The former democrat and former Hawaii congresswoman, in her testimony, said that the US Intelligence Community “continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.”

She noted that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had “not authorized the nuclear weapons program that he suspended in 2003.”

However, she acknowledged that Tehran’s stockpile of weapons-grade uranium was at levels that were “unprecedented for a state without nuclear weapons.”

