Trump Reiterates Plan To Close Department Of Education Amid Education Debate

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to eliminate the Department of Education and give complete control over education to the states. This policy, as he envisions it, is an important step toward reducing the overreach of the federal government; it also could impact federal funding as well as enforcement of civil rights for K-12 schools. However, the experts note that the federal government even if the department is abolished will continue wielding enormous regulatory power over education.

Department of Education under Trump’s Radar

The department exists since 1979 in the presidency of Jimmy Carter; however, it remained consistently on the hit list for Trump. He depicts this institution as an overbeuring wasteful department. According to him, this country spends more than every other country on education yet finds itself at the end of rankings. Using rankings of American public education given by U.S. News & World Report that graded the country 12th in the world is in his argument.

In a message in 2023, Trump said, “We want states to run the education of our children, because they’ll do a much better job of it. You can’t do worse.” He also insisted that most of the people within the DOE are bad influences on students, saying they “hate our children.” Trump’s rhetoric reflects his broader campaign theme of reducing federal intervention in domestic policy.

The Challenge of Closing the DOE Shuttering the DOE is part of the core policy agenda of Trump, both in his “Agenda 47” and “Project 2025” plans, but their closing will require action significantly from the Democrats who dominate Congress, particularly in the Senate, inasmuch as the bill for it will need a supermajority of 60 votes-and that the GOP lacks presently. In the 2024 election results, the Republicans recaptured the Senate but still aren’t enough to shut down the department itself. Trump’s intentions to abolish the department have sent shockwaves within his party and even among prominent lawmakers, including Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Education Funding and Federal Obligations

The Department of Education distributes federal education funds to K-12 schools. While the federal government is not responsible for education, it provides supplementation to states and localities, which is particularly important for disadvantaged students. During the fiscal year 2022, federal funding accounted for $119 billion or 14% of total United States education funding. Title I, which is one of the assistance programs for low-income schools, and the Office of Special Education Programs rely on this money. The federal government would also be responsible for enforcing civil rights laws, gathering statistics in educational institutions, and handling student loans.

Impact on Civil Rights and Student Loans

One major issue regarding the eventual abolition of the DOE is the stripping of federal regulation of civil rights in schools. It was also at the forefront of investigations into discrimination and equal access to education between all races, disabilities, and genders. In the Trump plan, enforcement of civil rights would be transferred to the Department of Justice, and student loan programs possibly administered through a different department, perhaps altering how the Pell Grants and other federal student finance aid is administered.

His stance on student loans isn’t ambiguous either: he is heard to publicly criticize the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan and is likely to be tougher on student loan policies as he moves to close the department.

Project 2025: A Blueprint for Education Reform

Project 2025 is a policy plan developed by the Heritage Foundation and other conservative groups to dismantle the DOE by dismantling certain programs and transferring them to other agencies, eliminating certain funding mechanisms, such as Title I, which was created to support low-income students, or else cutting the Head Start program of early childhood education and rolling back Title IX protections related to gender and sexual orientation.

How the Education Department Budget Works

The Department of Education was allocated $238 billion for fiscal year 2024, which amounts to less than 2 percent of the total budget on the federal level. More of this budget covers students with financial aid programs, which includes those from desolate backgrounds. If that were the case, then perhaps it would push education inequality in the entire nation especially among rural areas and underprivileged neighborhoods in the city.

The political landscape in school policy

Such a debate over the future of the Department of Education sits in a larger political debate in regard to the role of the federal government in education. Not surprisingly, the notion that the department should be abolished is hardly new—Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole, and many other GOP figures have made such calls over the years. Yet the truth of implementing such a dramatic policy change is complex, riddled with massive political and logistical roadblocks.

Public Opinion regarding the Department of Education

The Department of Education is polarizing. According to a Pew Research survey, 44 percent of Americans have a favorable view of the department, but there are wide partisan differences: Democrats are much more likely to have a favorable view, with 59 percent having a favorable view, compared with just 27 percent of Republicans. Still, people unite in believing that the federal government plays a strong role in making sure access is equitable and that disadvantaged students get support.

Possible After-Effects of Closing the Department of Education

The most immediate consequences of closing the DOE could include a disruption in federal funding for schools, a lack of oversight for civil rights enforcement in schools, and significant changes to how student loans are managed. Additionally, moving educational responsibilities to the states could create disparities in educational quality and access, as wealthier states would be better positioned to fund and support their schools, while poorer states might struggle to maintain educational standards.

ALSO READ: Biden, Harris Mark Veterans Day In First Public Appearance After Election Loss