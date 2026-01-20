Trump Set To Address Davos 2026: When And Where To Watch President’s Speech At World Forum Live

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 is ongoing in the mountain high places of Davos, Switzerland. The summit has invited around 3,000 people, consisting of global leaders like heads of state, technology geniuses, and people from the financial sector of over 130 countries.

The forum’s central theme is ‘A Spirit of Dialogue,’ which really aims to heal the geopolitical rifts at a time that sees no other than a very tense international situation. One of the main events of this week is U.S. President Donald Trump’s arrival with a large American delegation.

The delegation, which features Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, has a strong “America First” stance that is evident even within the normally multilateral Congress Centre halls.

Timing Logistics

It’s now official that President Donald Trump will give the keynote speech on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. This special session is the centerpiece of the midweek program, and it will be his third live appearance at the forum.

The WEF agenda has indicated that the timing of the speech will be from 14:30 to 15:15 Central European Time (CET). For the global public who are following the event from India, it will be the session of 19:00-19:45 IST.

The President will be physically present in the plenary hall of the Congress Centre, which is the main architectural center of the summit’s most important debates and policy announcements, to make his address.

Broadcast Access

The global audience will have the chance to follow the president’s speech live through various official digital channels. The World Economic Forum website and its authenticated channel on YouTube will be the sources for the livestreams of the session in high quality.

The viewers wanting to catch the broadcast may do so at no cost, with no prior registration or subscription fee needed, by simply accessing the public platforms.

Apart from the primary video feed, Twitter and other social media are providing live coverage and relaying major quotes through the event’s official hashtag, #WEF26, which guarantees that the talk is heard by a large number of people not limited to the inside of the Swiss resort but also the outside world.

