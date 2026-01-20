LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India UAE strategic partnership Aparna Yadav BJP chief breaking-news bmc election karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao construction pit accident trump India UAE strategic partnership Aparna Yadav BJP chief breaking-news bmc election karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao construction pit accident trump India UAE strategic partnership Aparna Yadav BJP chief breaking-news bmc election karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao construction pit accident trump India UAE strategic partnership Aparna Yadav BJP chief breaking-news bmc election karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao construction pit accident trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India UAE strategic partnership Aparna Yadav BJP chief breaking-news bmc election karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao construction pit accident trump India UAE strategic partnership Aparna Yadav BJP chief breaking-news bmc election karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao construction pit accident trump India UAE strategic partnership Aparna Yadav BJP chief breaking-news bmc election karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao construction pit accident trump India UAE strategic partnership Aparna Yadav BJP chief breaking-news bmc election karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao construction pit accident trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Vows 100% Greenland Tariffs As EU Warns Of Strong Response, Promises To Protect Its Interests

Trump Vows 100% Greenland Tariffs As EU Warns Of Strong Response, Promises To Protect Its Interests

Donald Trump has vowed to impose “100%” tariffs on NATO allies to pressure Denmark into selling Greenland, citing global security concerns. The EU has rejected the move, warning of retaliation and preparing countermeasures, raising fears of a major transatlantic trade conflict.

Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threat Sparks EU Alarm, Risks Transatlantic Trade War
Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threat Sparks EU Alarm, Risks Transatlantic Trade War

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 20, 2026 04:55:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Vows 100% Greenland Tariffs As EU Warns Of Strong Response, Promises To Protect Its Interests

By declaring his commitment to applying “100%” tariffs on NATO countries, President Donald Trump has set a very confrontational and contentious path in transatlantic relations, which would be greatly illustrated and possibly even characterized by the sparks and flames already seen in the relations.

You Might Be Interested In

Trump uses the economic pressure that comes with the tariffs as a means to indirectly force Denmark, the sovereign state to which Greenland belongs, to sell the island.

The President has informed us that a 10% tariff on all merchandise from countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France would start on February 1, 2026, and then go up to 25% by June if his terms are still on the table.

You Might Be Interested In

He reasons that the Arctic territory is of such great importance to world peace that it must be American-controlled only because Denmark is unable to protect the island from the influence of either Russia or China.

Economic Weaponization

The Greenland tariff idea shows a remarkable change in trade policy using large import taxes as a tool for reaching out to new territories.

The U.S. government is practically surrounding its nearest security partners by selecting a specific cluster of European countries to be affected by the tariff: Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, and the UK.

Critics claim that this act is against the very rules of international trade and may create a ripple effect, thereby breaking up existing pacts like the UK-US one.

To the President, these countries have traditionally been “riding on the back” of peacetime military protection without paying reasonably, and the cession of Greenland is seen as an inevitable “give back” for hundreds of years of ungranted security.

Diplomatic Retaliation

In an act of defiance against the threat, the European Union has made it clear that it will not recognize territory as a commodity and therefore subject it to trading sanctions. The leaders of Europe are now getting ready to implement the “Anti-Coercion Instrument,” a very effective trade defense mechanism that has the purpose of putting an end to economic bullying.

Communications that were not intended for public viewing between Trump and the Norwegian Prime Minister only made matters worse, as the former compared his hard-line policy to the fact that he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize. 

Also Read: Trump Invites PM Modi to Join Gaza ‘Board of Peace,’ Stirring Global Buzz Over Bold Diplomatic Move

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 4:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: denmarkdonald trumpEU retaliationGreenland tariffsNATO countries

RELATED News

Greenland Tensions Escalate: From Cars To Credit: How Donald Trump’s Tariff Threat Could Hit European Growth, What We Know

Arctic Craze, Selfish Interests: How Donald Trump’s Greenland Obsession Triggers Russia And China

Kabul Blast: Several Killed After Explosion At Hotel In High-Security Area, Despite Taliban Security Claims

Meet Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistani Minister, Whose Transformation At Nawaz Sharif’s Grandson’s Wedding Surprised Netizens; Fuels ‘Plastic Surgery And Ozempic’ Rumours

Muhammad Yunus Exposed! Bangladesh Refuses To Take Accountability, Says Violence Involving Hindus, Minorities Non-Communal

LATEST NEWS

Delhi HC Refuses to Suspend Kuldeep Singh’s Sentence in Custodial Death Case, Court Sends Strong Justice Message

Mumbai Horror: Kurla West Illegal Hawkers Brutally Beat Men With Belt After They Speak Against Them

Neha Kakkar Drops Cryptic Posts Hinting At A Break, Then Urges Fans: ‘Don’t Drag My Husband Or Family’

What’s Behind UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s India Visit, And Why It Lasted Only Two Hours

Akshay Kumar’s Security Car Crashes In Mumbai, Miraculously No Injuries Reported – Shocking VIDEO Goes Viral!

Legendary Italian Designer Valentino Garavani Passes Away: Inside His Glamorous Life, Iconic Creations, And Massive Net Worth

Valentino Garavani Dies: Italian Fashion Icon Known For His Brand Valentino Passes Away At 93, Tributes Pour In

Who Is Shimjitha Mustafa? Woman Behind Viral Bus Video Alleging Harassment By 40-Year-Old Kerala Man Who Died by Suicide

‘Biggest Liar, I Swear To My Child’: After Divorce Announcement, Prateek Yadav’s New Social Media Post Again Targets Wife Aparna Yadav

Nitin Nabin Set To Be BJP National President As No Contender Emerges For Top Post, Official Announcement Tomorrow

Trump Vows 100% Greenland Tariffs As EU Warns Of Strong Response, Promises To Protect Its Interests

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Vows 100% Greenland Tariffs As EU Warns Of Strong Response, Promises To Protect Its Interests

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Vows 100% Greenland Tariffs As EU Warns Of Strong Response, Promises To Protect Its Interests
Trump Vows 100% Greenland Tariffs As EU Warns Of Strong Response, Promises To Protect Its Interests
Trump Vows 100% Greenland Tariffs As EU Warns Of Strong Response, Promises To Protect Its Interests
Trump Vows 100% Greenland Tariffs As EU Warns Of Strong Response, Promises To Protect Its Interests

QUICK LINKS