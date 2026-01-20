Trump Vows 100% Greenland Tariffs As EU Warns Of Strong Response, Promises To Protect Its Interests

By declaring his commitment to applying “100%” tariffs on NATO countries, President Donald Trump has set a very confrontational and contentious path in transatlantic relations, which would be greatly illustrated and possibly even characterized by the sparks and flames already seen in the relations.

Trump uses the economic pressure that comes with the tariffs as a means to indirectly force Denmark, the sovereign state to which Greenland belongs, to sell the island.

The President has informed us that a 10% tariff on all merchandise from countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France would start on February 1, 2026, and then go up to 25% by June if his terms are still on the table.

He reasons that the Arctic territory is of such great importance to world peace that it must be American-controlled only because Denmark is unable to protect the island from the influence of either Russia or China.

Economic Weaponization

The Greenland tariff idea shows a remarkable change in trade policy using large import taxes as a tool for reaching out to new territories.

The U.S. government is practically surrounding its nearest security partners by selecting a specific cluster of European countries to be affected by the tariff: Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, and the UK.

Critics claim that this act is against the very rules of international trade and may create a ripple effect, thereby breaking up existing pacts like the UK-US one.

To the President, these countries have traditionally been “riding on the back” of peacetime military protection without paying reasonably, and the cession of Greenland is seen as an inevitable “give back” for hundreds of years of ungranted security.

Diplomatic Retaliation

In an act of defiance against the threat, the European Union has made it clear that it will not recognize territory as a commodity and therefore subject it to trading sanctions. The leaders of Europe are now getting ready to implement the “Anti-Coercion Instrument,” a very effective trade defense mechanism that has the purpose of putting an end to economic bullying.

Communications that were not intended for public viewing between Trump and the Norwegian Prime Minister only made matters worse, as the former compared his hard-line policy to the fact that he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Also Read: Trump Invites PM Modi to Join Gaza ‘Board of Peace,’ Stirring Global Buzz Over Bold Diplomatic Move