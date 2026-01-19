LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei Donald Trump Gaza plan india vs new zealand Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI ar rahman ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Invites PM Modi to Join Powerful ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, Paving Way for Historic Move

Trump Invites PM Modi to Join Powerful ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, Paving Way for Historic Move

On January 18, 2026, US President Donald Trump invited India to become a founding member of Gaza’s proposed ‘Board of Peace’. The body will oversee governance, reconstruction and demilitarisation post-ceasefire, marking India’s growing role in global diplomacy.

Trump Invites India to Join Gaza ‘Board of Peace’
Trump Invites India to Join Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: January 19, 2026 01:43:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Invites PM Modi to Join Powerful ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, Paving Way for Historic Move

In a momentous diplomatic gesture on January 18, 2026, U.S. President Donald Trump officially invited India to be a founding member of the newly created “Board of Peace” for Gaza. This invitation, which was confirmed by U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, represents a decisive turning point in the second stage of Trump’s 20-point peace roadmap.

You Might Be Interested In

The board is conceptualized as an international entity that will supervise the transition of governance, reconstruction, and demilitarization of the Gaza Strip after the ceasefire that was declared in October 2025.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earlier described the peace plan proposal as a realistic option for stability, currently, New Delhi is in the process of assessing the formal invitation, measuring its position as a global peace broker against the strategic intricacies of the West Asian region.

You Might Be Interested In

Global Governance and Strategic Diplomacy

The invitation signals India’s rise in global governance, with New Delhi being referred to as a “Vishwa Bandhu” (world friend). It suggests that India could help unify Western initiatives and Global South interests.



If India were to become a member of the Board of Peace, it would have a role in overseeing the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), which is a technocratic unit responsible for the re-establishment of basic services.

This position from the standpoint of strategic diplomacy lets India protect its interests in West Asia a place where nine million Indians live and that is of paramount importance to energy security without pending the deployment of troops to the International Stabilization Force (ISF).

Economic Reconstruction and Financial Commitment

One of the crucial components of the board’s mandate is the economic rebuilding of the Gaza Strip, intending to change the area into a “New Gaza” special economic zone.

The board’s charter presents an innovative “Peace Through Strength” funding scheme in which a financial assurance of $1 billion can grant a member status for life whereas term membership for three years is opened without such payments.

India would possibly contribute mainly in the areas of know-how in development and infrastructure, building on its past of humanitarian assistance and recent appointment of World Bank President Ajay Banga to the board’s executive panel to guarantee open and productive redevelopment.

Also Read: ‘Several Thousand People Killed’: Iran’s Leader Ali Khamenei Admits Death Toll In Recent Protests

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 1:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Arctic securityDenmark Greenland crisisDenmark US tensionsEU NATO alliesEurope will not be blackmailedGreenland sovereignty

RELATED News

Tariff Threats and Tensions: Europe Stands With Denmark and Greenland Against Trump

Giorgia Meloni To Mark Carney: Who Is On Donald Trump’s ‘Board Of Peace’ For Gaza, Why Israel Is Concerned And Unhappy

Deadly Blast At China Steel Factory Kills Two, Five Workers Still Missing, Rescue Operations Launched

Iran Accuses Washington Of Fuelling Unrest, US Says Attack On American Assets Would Invite ‘Very Strong Force

‘Cannot Be Blackmailed’: How European Countries Reacted To Trump’s 10% Tariff Threat Over Greenland

LATEST NEWS

Trump Invites PM Modi to Join Powerful ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, Paving Way for Historic Move

Who Is Gilli Nata? Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner Lifts Trophy, Bags Rs 50 Lakh, Drives Home Brand-New SUV

Who Is Divya Ganesh? Actress Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh After Winning Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, Here’s Who Got The Second Spot

What Records Has Virat Kohli Broken Till Now? 28,000 Runs, No.1 Rank, Endless Centuries; A Kohli Masterclass

Ravindra Jadeja To Call Time On ODIs? Former Teammate’s Post Triggers Retirement Talk

Eight Soldiers Injured In A Gunfight In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar; 3 Jaish Terrorists ‘Holed Up’

Virat Kohli’s Ton Goes In Vain As New Zealand Register 41-Run Win Against India In 3rd ODI; Win Series 2-1

Historic Milestone: Rohit Sharma Emerges As 6th Cricketer To Play 100 ODIs In India, Chases Cricket Legends’ Records

Is Pakistan Threatening to Quit T20 World Cup 2026? Mohsin Naqvi May Rethink Participation Amid Rising India–Bangladesh Tensions

‘Cannot Be Blackmailed’: How European Countries Reacted To Trump’s 10% Tariff Threat Over Greenland

Trump Invites PM Modi to Join Powerful ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, Paving Way for Historic Move

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Invites PM Modi to Join Powerful ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, Paving Way for Historic Move

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Invites PM Modi to Join Powerful ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, Paving Way for Historic Move
Trump Invites PM Modi to Join Powerful ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, Paving Way for Historic Move
Trump Invites PM Modi to Join Powerful ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, Paving Way for Historic Move
Trump Invites PM Modi to Join Powerful ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, Paving Way for Historic Move

QUICK LINKS