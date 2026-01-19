Trump Invites PM Modi to Join Powerful ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza, Paving Way for Historic Move

In a momentous diplomatic gesture on January 18, 2026, U.S. President Donald Trump officially invited India to be a founding member of the newly created “Board of Peace” for Gaza. This invitation, which was confirmed by U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, represents a decisive turning point in the second stage of Trump’s 20-point peace roadmap.

The board is conceptualized as an international entity that will supervise the transition of governance, reconstruction, and demilitarization of the Gaza Strip after the ceasefire that was declared in October 2025.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earlier described the peace plan proposal as a realistic option for stability, currently, New Delhi is in the process of assessing the formal invitation, measuring its position as a global peace broker against the strategic intricacies of the West Asian region.

Global Governance and Strategic Diplomacy

The invitation signals India’s rise in global governance, with New Delhi being referred to as a “Vishwa Bandhu” (world friend). It suggests that India could help unify Western initiatives and Global South interests.

Honored to convey @POTUS invitation to Prime Minister @narendramodi to participate in the Board of Peace which will bring lasting peace to Gaza. The Board will support effective governance to achieve stability and prosperity!







If India were to become a member of the Board of Peace, it would have a role in overseeing the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), which is a technocratic unit responsible for the re-establishment of basic services.

This position from the standpoint of strategic diplomacy lets India protect its interests in West Asia a place where nine million Indians live and that is of paramount importance to energy security without pending the deployment of troops to the International Stabilization Force (ISF).

Economic Reconstruction and Financial Commitment

One of the crucial components of the board’s mandate is the economic rebuilding of the Gaza Strip, intending to change the area into a “New Gaza” special economic zone.

The board’s charter presents an innovative “Peace Through Strength” funding scheme in which a financial assurance of $1 billion can grant a member status for life whereas term membership for three years is opened without such payments.

India would possibly contribute mainly in the areas of know-how in development and infrastructure, building on its past of humanitarian assistance and recent appointment of World Bank President Ajay Banga to the board’s executive panel to guarantee open and productive redevelopment.

