Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trump Signs Order To Launch Elon Musk’s DOGE Service: What’s Next?

Elon Musk has secured a White House office to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), focusing on modernizing federal technology and software.

Trump Signs Order To Launch Elon Musk’s DOGE Service: What’s Next?

Billionaire Elon Musk has secured a White House office and email address to spearhead a new initiative aimed at reducing government spending. Musk, appointed by President Donald Trump, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), with a focus on modernizing federal technology and software to improve productivity.

The creation of the DOGE Service, formerly known as the US Digital Service, was formalized by Trump’s executive order signed on Monday. The DOGE initiative aims to introduce a more efficient government structure, starting with technological improvements across federal agencies. While the office will be small, with about 20 staff members, its impact is expected to extend across multiple agencies, with at least four-person teams designated at each federal agency to carry out the mission.

However, the executive order outlined a more narrow scope than Musk had envisioned. Initially, the billionaire had highlighted the potential for budget cuts and deregulation, but these goals were not explicitly mentioned in the order. Instead, the focus remains on maximizing governmental efficiency and modernizing software and technology.

The DOGE initiative is part of Trump’s larger vision to reduce the size and scope of federal agencies, a long-standing priority of the Republican party. Musk has been a vocal supporter of Trump and has helped fund the president’s campaign in the past. Despite potential conflicts of interest, given Musk’s businesses, including Tesla and SpaceX, benefiting from government contracts, Musk stated that he would not be compensated for his role in leading DOGE.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and former Republican presidential candidate, was initially selected to join the effort but will not be participating as he prepares for a gubernatorial campaign in Ohio.

The establishment of DOGE has not been without controversy. A union representing federal employees has already filed a lawsuit, challenging the Trump administration’s approach to cutting government spending through this new initiative.

As Musk prepares to lead the charge for greater efficiency, many are watching closely to see how DOGE will impact the federal landscape and whether it will achieve the promised reductions in government spending.

ALSO READ: Watch: Trump And Melania’s Dazzling Dance At Inaugural Ball; Vance Join The Celebration

Filed under

department of government efficiency DOGE Service Elon Musk

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

More US Oil and Gas Likely, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

More US Oil and Gas Likely, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His Birth Anniversary

‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His...

Gautam Adani Performs ‘Seva’ At ISKCON Camp During Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 In Prayagraj

Gautam Adani Performs ‘Seva’ At ISKCON Camp During Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 In Prayagraj

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Set To Launch Tomorrow: Price Leaks For Indian Market

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Set To Launch Tomorrow: Price Leaks For Indian Market

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle In Fear Over Trump’s Plan Of Potential Revenge- Here’s What It Means

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle In Fear Over Trump’s Plan Of Potential Revenge- Here’s What...

Entertainment

‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His Birth Anniversary

‘You Are An Energy,’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Writes A Heartfelt Note On His

Is Lady Gaga Dropping A New Album? This Mysterious Countdown On Singer’s Website Has Got Fans Thrilled

Is Lady Gaga Dropping A New Album? This Mysterious Countdown On Singer’s Website Has Got

Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital After Knife Attack At His Residence

Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital After Knife Attack At His Residence

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look As Maharani Yesubai In ‘Chhaava’ Sparks Excitement Ahead Of February Release

Saif Ali Khan To Be Discharged Today: Sources

Saif Ali Khan To Be Discharged Today: Sources

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox