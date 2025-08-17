Trump Wanted To Gift And Serve These Exclusive Items To Putin – Summit Agenda Left at Alaska Hotel Printer Reveals

An eight-page printout containing non-public details about President Donald Trump’s planned interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin was reportedly left at a printer in an Anchorage hotel just hours before the high-profile Ukraine peace summit.

The documents included information such as Trump’s intended gift for Putin and the anticipated lunch menu, sparking widespread media attention despite containing little sensitive security information. Most of the items in the agenda had already been publicly released ahead of the summit at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson.

Menu, Gifts Donald Trump Intended

According to NPR, three guests at the four-star Hotel Captain Cook discovered the documents in a publicly accessible printer.

Two pages listed the menu for a lunch that was ultimately canceled. It included filet mignon with brandy peppercorn sauce and a salad with champagne vinaigrette. A third page outlined a seating chart positioning the two presidents at a boardroom-style table.

Also Read: What Did Donald Trump Say About Tariffs On Countries Buying Russian Oil After Meeting Putin? ‘May Have To Think…’

What Other Details Revealed Does the Documents Reveal

Other pages contained the names, photos, and roles of participants in a planned expanded meeting between US and Russian officials. The documents also instructed aides that the Russian president’s name is pronounced “POO-tihn.”

The documents revealed that Trump intended to gift Putin an American bald eagle desk statue. Additionally, they included three phone numbers of advance staffers responsible for coordinating the summit events.

The Alaska Summit

The White House had already made much of the scheduled agenda public. However, several items did not occur as planned, as Trump abandoned his initial plan to seek an immediate cease-fire and instead returned to Washington, aiming to broker a broader peace agreement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to visit the White House on Monday to discuss Putin’s request for Ukraine to relinquish the remainder of Donetsk province. In exchange, Russia proposed a robust international peacekeeping force, including British and French troops, to prevent further Russian aggression.

Also Read: Donald Trump Advocates for ‘Peace Agreement’ Over a Ceasefire to End Russia-Ukraine War