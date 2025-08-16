Donald Trump Advocates for ‘Peace Agreement’ Over a Ceasefire to End Russia-Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump has said that a “peace deal” rather than a ceasefire is the best way to end Russia-Ukraine war, in remarks that appear to mark a shift from his earlier comments when he said he wouldn’t be satisfied if Russian President Vladimir Putin didn’t agree to a ceasefire at the summit in Alaska.

In a post on Truth Social, social media platform he owns, Trump said, “It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up.”

Trump’s comments came after discussions with Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders. The US President also indicated that Zelenskyy would meet him at the White House on Monday, possibly leading to further negotiations with Putin.

Zelensky’s Impending WH Visit and Potential Trilateral Summit

Trump confirmed that Zelenskyy would be visiting the Oval Office soon, stating, “If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin.” The US president emphasised the potential for this dialogue to “save millions of lives”, in remarks smiliar to his earlier comments following his meeting with Putin in Alaska.

Meanwhile, a European official told CNN that talks with Trump included discussions about providing Ukraine with “Article 5-type” security guarantees. According to the report, these would be offered by the US and European allies if a peace deal is reached, though no NATO involvement would be included. The specifics of these guarantees are still unclear, and the proposal’s implementation remains uncertain.

European Leaders Back Trump’s Push for Peace

Following Trump’s remarks, European leaders released a joint statement stressing on the need for continued discussions, which would include Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. The statement, issued by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other European officials, urged further talks, while underlining that a trilateral summit involving Zelensky, Trump and European leaders is the next logical step.

Reiterating the importance of providing Ukraine with “ironclad security guarantees”, the European leaders also stressed that Ukraine’s path to the EU and the NATO membership must remain unimpeded by Russia, further affirming that no limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s military capabilities.

