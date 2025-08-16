LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Advocates for ‘Peace Agreement’ Over a Ceasefire to End Russia-Ukraine War

Donald Trump Advocates for ‘Peace Agreement’ Over a Ceasefire to End Russia-Ukraine War

President Trump is advocating for a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, reversing his earlier stance on ceasefire. He confirmed a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and hinted at a future summit with Russian leader Putin. European leaders also support continued talks, emphasizing security guarantees for Ukraine.

Trump appears to be shifting stance on Ukraine war, advocating for a peace agreement instead of a ceasefire. A trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin could be next on cards. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/File)
Trump appears to be shifting stance on Ukraine war, advocating for a peace agreement instead of a ceasefire. A trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin could be next on cards. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/File)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 16, 2025 16:56:29 IST

US President Donald Trump has said that a “peace deal” rather than a ceasefire is the best way to end Russia-Ukraine war, in remarks that appear to mark a shift from his earlier comments when he said he wouldn’t be satisfied if Russian President Vladimir Putin didn’t agree to a ceasefire at the summit in Alaska.

In a post on Truth Social, social media platform he owns, Trump said, “It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up.”

Trump’s comments came after discussions with Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders. The US President also indicated that Zelenskyy would meet him at the White House on Monday, possibly leading to further negotiations with Putin.

Zelensky’s Impending WH Visit and Potential Trilateral Summit

Trump confirmed that Zelenskyy would be visiting the Oval Office soon, stating, “If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin.” The US president emphasised the potential for this dialogue to “save millions of lives”, in remarks smiliar to his earlier comments following his meeting with Putin in Alaska.

ALSO READ: Why Did Putin Lay Flowers for Soviet Pilots Buried In Alaska After Meeting Trump?

Meanwhile, a European official told CNN that talks with Trump included discussions about providing Ukraine with “Article 5-type” security guarantees. According to the report, these would be offered by the US and European allies if a peace deal is reached, though no NATO involvement would be included. The specifics of these guarantees are still unclear, and the proposal’s implementation remains uncertain.

European Leaders Back Trump’s Push for Peace

Following Trump’s remarks, European leaders released a joint statement stressing on the need for continued discussions, which would include Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. The statement, issued by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other European officials, urged further talks, while underlining that a trilateral summit involving Zelensky, Trump and European leaders is the next logical step.

Reiterating the importance of providing Ukraine with “ironclad security guarantees”, the European leaders also stressed that Ukraine’s path to the EU and the NATO membership must remain unimpeded by Russia, further affirming that no limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s military capabilities.

ALSO READ: ‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace

RELATED News

Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters

LATEST NEWS

“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
John Metchie III Traded To Eagles: A Fresh Start For The Canadian Wide Receiver
Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Donald Trump Advocates for ‘Peace Agreement’ Over a Ceasefire to End Russia-Ukraine War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Advocates for ‘Peace Agreement’ Over a Ceasefire to End Russia-Ukraine War

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Advocates for ‘Peace Agreement’ Over a Ceasefire to End Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump Advocates for ‘Peace Agreement’ Over a Ceasefire to End Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump Advocates for ‘Peace Agreement’ Over a Ceasefire to End Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump Advocates for ‘Peace Agreement’ Over a Ceasefire to End Russia-Ukraine War

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?