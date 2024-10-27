Trump Warns of WWIII Under Harris as Michelle Obama Campaigns in Michigan

With less than two weeks to go before the U.S. Presidential Elections, the race has heated up significantly as both major candidates—former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris—intensify their attacks on each other. As campaigning reaches a fever pitch, stark contrasts between their visions for America are becoming more pronounced.

Trump’s Dire Warnings about Harris

During a recent rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of criticism directed at Vice President Harris, suggesting that her election would lead the nation toward World War III. He claimed that she would be unable to effectively handle international relations, particularly with powerful leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“To make her president would be to gamble with the lives of millions of people. She would get us into a World War III guaranteed because she is too grossly incompetent to do the job,” Trump stated emphatically. He further added that families would see their “sons and daughters” drafted to fight in wars far from home. Trump vowed to prevent such a scenario, asserting that the United States has “never been so close” to a global conflict as it is now.

He also argued that the current conflicts, such as the recent violence following Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, would not have happened under his administration.

Michelle Obama Defends Harris and Critiques Trump

On the flip side, Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, took to the campaign trail to support Kamala Harris in Michigan, where she issued a strong rebuke of Trump’s character and conduct. At a rally in Kalamazoo, she questioned why the presidential race remains so competitive, given Trump’s controversial past.

“I gotta ask myself: Why on earth is this race even close? I lay awake at night wondering, What in the world is going on?” Michelle Obama stated, highlighting her concerns over the perceived double standard in how voters evaluate both candidates.

Having been an early supporter of Harris after President Biden withdrew from the race, Michelle Obama emphasized the critical differences between the candidates and warned of the repercussions of a second Trump term.

“I hope you’ll forgive me if I’m a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump’s gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn,” she expressed passionately.

Her remarks highlighted Trump’s “erratic behaviour” and “obvious mental decline,” while also referring to his history as a convicted felon and a “predator found liable for sexual abuse.” She criticized the scrutiny Harris faces compared to Trump, who, according to Obama, avoids difficult interviews altogether.

Polling Data and Election Outlook

These statements come as polls indicate a tight race between Trump and Harris, with the Vice President holding a slight national lead but being tied with Trump in Michigan. Michelle Obama urged voters who are contemplating supporting Trump or even abstaining from voting to “snap out of whatever fog we are in” before Election Day.

The rally marked Michelle Obama’s first campaign appearance for Harris, coinciding with the start of early voting in Michigan. Her husband, former President Barack Obama, has also been actively campaigning in key states, including a recent appearance with Harris in Georgia.