Trump's Daughter Ivanka Shares Heartfelt Message For Father After Assassination Attempt: 'I Love You Dad'

The former US president Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, wrote an emotional letter thanking the secret service agents for their “quick and decisive actions today.”I appreciate all of your kind thoughts and prayers for my father as well as the other victims of the terrible violence that occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania today.

Ivanka wrote on X, “I am appreciative of the Secret Service and all other law enforcement personnel for their prompt and decisive actions today.”

“I’ll keep praying for our nation. She said, “I love you, Dad, today and always. One of Trump’s supporters shouted from the audience as his security detail quickly surrounded him,

They are unable to defeat you.

Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our… — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2024

Defiantly raising his fist in the air despite what appeared to be danger, the guardsmen took the former president to a waiting car.

Attendee Erin Autenreith, who was in the front row, related her first thoughts on the occurrence. “I was giddy with anticipation. I simply glanced at him. After that, I heard these pops. Pop, pop, pop, it sounded like a July 4th celebration.”

MUST READ: Donald Trump Reveals Bullet Hit His Ear: I Was Shot With A Bullet That Pierced….

Autenreith didn’t realize how serious the situation was until the agents surrounded Trump and forced him to the ground.

However, as Trump got back up, she saw a tiny bit of blood on his right face. Subsequently, Trump disclosed on Truth Social, his social media site, that he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

“The FBI has assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred earlier today in Butler, Pennsylvania,” the FBI said in a statement announcing that they had taken over the investigation.

ALSO READ: Pennsylvania: Donald Trump Rushed Off Stage After Multiple Gunshots Heard At Rally, Suspected Gunman Dead