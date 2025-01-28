A federal funding freeze ordered by the Trump administration was temporarily blocked by U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan on Tuesday, just hours before it could take effect. The ruling halted a sweeping directive that threatened to pause up to $3 trillion in grants, loans, and financial assistance, sparking widespread confusion and backlash.

The ruling halts a sweeping order issued by the White House, which aimed to pause federal grants, loans, and other financial assistance, potentially totaling up to $3 trillion. The decision came as widespread confusion surrounded the administration’s directive and its potential impact on various programs.

White House Spending Freeze Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration’s announcement late Monday sent shockwaves through Washington. The directive from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) proposed halting taxpayer-funded initiatives in critical areas such as education, health care, housing assistance, disaster relief, and others, pending a review.

According to the administration, the pause was designed to ensure that federally funded programs adhered to executive orders President Trump signed last week. These orders aimed to eliminate the government’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) agenda and to ensure no programs were “woke.”

The administration clarified in a memo that the freeze was not intended to affect “assistance provided directly to individuals,” such as Medicare or Social Security. However, concerns quickly arose over the potential effects on programs like Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and other essential government assistance initiatives.

Backlash from Lawmakers and Advocacy Groups As Judge Loren AliKhan Gives Reprieve

The announcement was met with immediate criticism from Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill, who deemed the freeze unconstitutional and an attempt to consolidate executive power. Lawmakers reported being inundated with calls from worried constituents and businesses seeking clarity on the directive’s implications.

Advocacy groups also mobilized against the order. On Tuesday, the National Council of Nonprofits, the American Public Health Association, Main Street Alliance, and SAGE filed a lawsuit challenging the administration’s directive.

Judge Loren AliKhan Maintains Status Quo

During a hearing on Tuesday in Washington, Judge AliKhan ruled to temporarily block the Trump administration from halting funds already slated for distribution, at least until February 3.

“The ruling is intended to maintain the status quo,” the judge stated, emphasizing that the decision does not prevent the administration from pausing funding for new programs or stopping funds for initiatives that had already ended.

Diane Yentel, CEO of the National Council of Nonprofits, celebrated the ruling on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“We did it (for now)!” Yentel posted. “Our lawsuit was successful – the U.S. District Court is blocking OMB from moving forward on its reckless plan to halt federal funding.”

However, Yentel cautioned that the fight was far from over. “For now – thank you all for your support, partnership, and leadership. Take a breath, take a rest, and buckle up – we’re not done,” she wrote.

Who is Loren AliKhan?

Judge Loren L. AliKhan was appointed to the District Court in December 2023. Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, she earned her B.A., summa cum laude, from Bard College at Simon’s Rock in 2003 and her J.D., magna cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center in 2006.

Following law school, Judge AliKhan served as a clerk for the Honorable Louis H. Pollak of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the Honorable Thomas L. Ambro of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. She then worked as a Bristow Fellow in the Office of the Solicitor General at the U.S. Department of Justice and as a Temple Bar Scholar in London, where she collaborated with Lord David Hope of Craighead, then a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.

In 2010, Judge AliKhan joined the Supreme Court and Appellate Practice Group at O’Melveny & Myers, LLP in Washington, D.C. She maintained a strong pro bono practice, contributed to the firm’s Supreme Court and Appellate Practice Clinic at Harvard Law School, and supported the legal writing program at Yale Law School.

Associate Judge on the D.C. Court of Appeals

In 2013, she was appointed Deputy Solicitor General in the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia and was promoted to Solicitor General in 2018. During her tenure at the District’s Office of the Solicitor General, Judge AliKhan managed nearly 3,000 cases in federal and local courts. Her contributions were recognized in 2020 when she received the National Association of Attorneys General’s “Senior Staff of the Year” award.

In February 2022, she was appointed as an Associate Judge on the D.C. Court of Appeals, a position she held until her appointment to the District Court.

