Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

U.S. Tightens AI Export Rules to Maintain Global Leadership and Curb China’s Access

The U.S. government unveiled new regulations on Monday, significantly tightening controls on the export of artificial intelligence (AI) chips and related technology.

U.S. Tightens AI Export Rules to Maintain Global Leadership and Curb China’s Access

The U.S. government unveiled new regulations on Monday, significantly tightening controls on the export of artificial intelligence (AI) chips and related technology. The updated rules aim to ensure the U.S. retains its dominant position in AI while preventing adversaries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea from accessing advanced computing power.

The new measures divide countries into tiers, limiting the export of AI chips to most nations while granting unrestricted access to the U.S.’s closest allies. These allies include countries like Japan, the United Kingdom, and South Korea.

“The U.S. leads AI now — both AI development and AI chip design, and it’s critical that we keep it that way,” said U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Protecting U.S. Leadership in AI

The updated regulations mark the culmination of a four-year effort by the Biden administration to limit China’s ability to develop advanced AI technologies that could bolster its military capabilities. The rules also close existing loopholes and introduce stricter controls on the global flow of AI technology.

The measures include limits on the export of advanced graphics processing units (GPUs), which are essential for training AI models. Companies like Nvidia and AMD, leading suppliers of AI chips, are expected to be significantly impacted by these restrictions.

Shares of Nvidia and AMD fell by 2% to 3% in premarket trading following the announcement. Major cloud service providers, including Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, also saw a slight dip in their stock prices.

Tiered Export Controls and Country Caps

The regulation categorizes countries into three tiers:

  1. Tier 1: Includes 18 countries such as Japan, South Korea, and the Netherlands, which are exempt from most restrictions.
  2. Tier 2: Includes approximately 120 nations, including Singapore, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, which face country-specific caps.
  3. Tier 3: Consists of arms-embargoed nations like China, Russia, and Iran, which are completely barred from receiving AI technology.

Companies headquartered in the U.S., such as AWS and Microsoft, will be allowed to deploy no more than 50% of their AI computing power outside the U.S., with stricter limits in Tier 2 and Tier 3 countries.

U.S. Faces Concerns and Criticism from Industry Leaders

While the Biden administration argues that the regulations are necessary for national security, the industry has raised concerns about the potential impact on business. Nvidia criticized the measures, describing them as a “sweeping overreach” that could hinder innovation and competitiveness.

Data center provider Oracle echoed these sentiments, warning that the rules might inadvertently strengthen Chinese competitors by restricting global markets.

The rules also introduce licensing requirements for certain chips and control the export of “model weights,” a critical component of AI models that influence decision-making in machine learning.

U.S. Balances Innovation and Security

The regulations acknowledge the dual nature of AI. While the technology has the potential to improve healthcare, education, and food access, it also poses risks by enabling the development of weapons, cyberattacks, and surveillance tools.

“The U.S. has to be prepared for rapid increases in AI’s capability in the coming years, which could have a transformative impact on the economy and on our national security,” said U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The rules are set to take effect 120 days after their announcement, leaving room for input from the incoming administration under President-elect Donald Trump. Both the Biden and Trump administrations share concerns about China’s growing technological capabilities, suggesting bipartisan support for these measures.

ALSO READ | LA Wildfires Poised to Become Costliest Disaster in US History, Here Is The Estimated Loss

Filed under

AI Export Rules U.S

Advertisement

Also Read

Stay Stylish This Winter with Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale – Up to 80% Off!

Stay Stylish This Winter with Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale – Up to 80% Off!

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside...

Zomato Shares Take A Hit This Year, What Investors Should Do – Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Zomato Shares Take A Hit This Year, What Investors Should Do – Buy, Sell, Or...

Budget 2025: Anticipated Changes In Income Tax Slabs, Increased Standard Deduction, And Section 80C Limit – Key Expectations

Budget 2025: Anticipated Changes In Income Tax Slabs, Increased Standard Deduction, And Section 80C Limit...

Madhya Pradesh: Brahmin Board Chief Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward For Couples Who Will Have ‘At Least 4 Kids’

Madhya Pradesh: Brahmin Board Chief Announces ₹1 Lakh Reward For Couples Who Will Have ‘At...

Entertainment

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures On PornHub, Shares Revenue

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox