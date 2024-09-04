U.S. to Send Senior Defense Official to China’s Top Security Forum Amid Tensions

The United States has announced that Michael Chase, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China, Taiwan, and Mongolia, will represent the U.S. at China's premier annual security forum

The United States has announced that Michael Chase, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China, Taiwan, and Mongolia, will represent the U.S. at China’s premier annual security forum in Beijing this September. This move marks a significant step in U.S.-China military engagement and is set to occur from September 12 to 14, as reported by a U.S. official who spoke to Reuters under condition of anonymity.

Significance of Chase’s Appointment

Michael Chase’s attendance at the Xiangshan Forum represents a higher-ranking participation compared to the U.S. representation at last year’s forum. Last year, Xanthi Carras, the China country director in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense, attended the event. Carras’ role, while important, was considered lower in rank compared to Chase or previous attendees like Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Chad Sbragia, who represented the U.S. at the 2019 forum.

The selection of Chase is seen as a deliberate effort by the U.S. to emphasize its commitment to maintaining military-level engagement with China, even amidst ongoing regional disputes and heightened tensions.

Forum Attendance and Context

The Xiangshan Forum is a prominent security dialogue event, with over 90 countries and international organizations expected to send delegations this year. The forum serves as a crucial platform for discussing global security issues and fostering international military cooperation.

Recent Developments in U.S.-China Relations

Chase’s appointment follows a period of strained relations between the U.S. and China. In January, Chase co-chaired U.S.-China military talks in Washington, marking the first working-level discussions since 2022. These talks resumed after a significant interruption caused by then-U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which led to a suspension of most bilateral military engagement.

Ongoing Disputes and Diplomatic Strains

Key issues continue to strain U.S.-China relations, including Taiwan and the South China Sea. Taiwan remains a contentious flashpoint, with both nations holding firm on their “core issues.” U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan noted last week that no new agreements were reached on the South China Sea during his recent visit to China.

China has expressed strong criticism of U.S. military deployments in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly concerning the placement of long-range missiles in the Philippines and U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. Conversely, the U.S. has voiced concerns over China’s “aggressive” actions in the South China Sea, frequent military maneuvers around Taiwan, and the lack of transparency regarding China’s nuclear buildup.

Future Dialogues and Military Engagement

Official nuclear talks between the U.S. and China were halted in July, following U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. Despite these challenges, both nations have agreed to resume communications. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command leaders are scheduled to speak by phone with their counterparts in China’s southern theatre command, which oversees China’s southern seas.

