PM Modi Announces Enhanced Partnership Status For India-Brunei Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the ties between India and Brunei have been elevated to the status of Enhanced Partnership. This announcement was made during a banquet hosted by Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on Wednesday.

PM Modi expressed gratitude for the royal family’s warm welcome and highlighted the deep historical and cultural connections between the two nations, noting that they will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their political relations this year.

Strengthening Cooperation in Multiple Sectors

In his address, PM Modi emphasized that India and Brunei are committed to strengthening cooperation across several key areas. Discussions included strategic directions for economic, scientific, and strategic collaborations. The leaders focused on potential long-term cooperation in LNG, the space sector, and direct flights between the two nations. PM Modi outlined the areas of mutual cooperation including agriculture, industry, pharma, health, technology, cyber security, and defense.

Highlights of the Visit

PM Modi praised the Sultan of Brunei’s leadership and the vision of ‘Wawasan 2035’ for Brunei. He acknowledged the significant contribution of the Indian community in Brunei and welcomed the inauguration of the Indian High Commission in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The Prime Minister also expressed his support for ASEAN centrality and the principles of freedom of navigation and development within the Indo-Pacific region.

Ceremonial Welcome and Cultural Engagements

During his visit, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and visited significant sites, including the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque. He also inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India, designed to reflect India’s cultural heritage while integrating modern elements. The chancery complex symbolizes the deepening of India-Brunei ties and the growing importance of the Indian diaspora in Brunei.

Looking Ahead

Following his visit to Brunei, PM Modi will proceed to Singapore for a two-day visit from September 4-5, continuing his efforts to bolster international relationships and enhance bilateral cooperation.

